How to Watch Rockets at Spurs

    • October 15, 2021
    How to Watch Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Rockets, led by Christian Wood, go head-to-head with Dejounte Murray and the Spurs in their NBA preseason finale.
    The Rockets enter Friday's preseason finale against the Spurs with a 1–2 record. Their sole win came against the winless Wizards (0–3), while their losses came against the Heat and the Raptors.

    The Spurs are 2–2 through the first four games of their preseason with their young squad. They blew out the Jazz 111–85 and barely beat the Magic 101–100, but they lost to the Pistons and the Heat.

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs Online:

    Game Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

    TV: ATT Sportsnet

    You can live stream Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    In Houston’s most recent game, the loss to the Raptors, Armoni Brooks led the team with 15 points, followed by Christian Wood with 13 and Kevin Porter Jr. with 12.

    In San Antonio's win against Orlando, Dejounte Murray led the way with 18 points and five rebounds. Keldon Johnson added 12 points and five rebounds. 

    The young core of the Spurs has been fun to watch over the course of this preseason. They have a tough matchup on their hands with the Rockets but they could pull off a win to end their preseason.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Houston Rockets at San Antonio Spurs

    TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet
    Time
    8:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
