How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have split their first two games of the season heading into this Monday night matchup.

The Jazz (35-21) have had a rollercoaster of a season and it is still in full effect after losing five games in a row and then responding with five wins in a row. They are all over the place this season, one minute looking like a championship contender and then struggling to beat teams like the Rockets (15-40) who are fully in rebuild mode. 

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Live Stream Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Houston kicked Utah while it was down, beating the squad 116-111 in the last game. Garrison Mathews had 23 points off the bench.

Despite all of the ups and downs this season, Utah still has the sixth-best record in the NBA and the fourth-best in the Western Conference.

The Jazz made some small moves at the trade deadline after losing Joe Ingles to give them more depth and versatility.

Looking at the last game between these two teams, Houston won by outplaying a Utah team in all but one quarter and getting a double-double from Christian Wood (13 points and 15 rebounds). However, Utah played without Donovan Mitchell.

Mathews came off the bench to splash five three-pointers and help Houston pull away.

The Jazz want to extend this winning streak to six games, which would be their third winning streak of the season of at least six games.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
14
2022

Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz

TV CHANNEL: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 15, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) and right wing Patrick Kane (88) celebrate their win against the Anaheim Ducks at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Blackhawks vs. Jets

2 minutes ago
Jan 21, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken right wing Jordan Eberle (7) skates with the puck against the St. Louis Blues during the third period at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Maple Leafs vs. Kraken

2 minutes ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Avery Bradley (20) defends Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) as he passes the ball in the second half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) goes to the basket on Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Magic vs. Nuggets

2 minutes ago
Jan 15, 2022; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Christian Braun (2) dribbles the ball as West Virginia Mountaineers guard Sean McNeil (22) defends during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas

2 minutes ago
ohio state women
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Ohio State at Illinois

2 minutes ago
caitlin-clark
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch Maryland at Iowa

2 minutes ago
Nov 28, 2021; Orlando, FL, USA; Dayton Flyers guard Malachi Smith (11) shoots a free throw against the Belmont Bruins in the second half at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Dayton at Rhode Island

2 minutes ago
oregon
College Basketball

How to Watch Washington State at Oregon

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy