How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

The Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz have split their first two games of the season heading into this Monday night matchup.

The Jazz (35-21) have had a rollercoaster of a season and it is still in full effect after losing five games in a row and then responding with five wins in a row. They are all over the place this season, one minute looking like a championship contender and then struggling to beat teams like the Rockets (15-40) who are fully in rebuild mode.

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Feb. 14, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain Alt 1 (Idaho-Montana)

Houston kicked Utah while it was down, beating the squad 116-111 in the last game. Garrison Mathews had 23 points off the bench.

Despite all of the ups and downs this season, Utah still has the sixth-best record in the NBA and the fourth-best in the Western Conference.

The Jazz made some small moves at the trade deadline after losing Joe Ingles to give them more depth and versatility.

Looking at the last game between these two teams, Houston won by outplaying a Utah team in all but one quarter and getting a double-double from Christian Wood (13 points and 15 rebounds). However, Utah played without Donovan Mitchell.

Mathews came off the bench to splash five three-pointers and help Houston pull away.

The Jazz want to extend this winning streak to six games, which would be their third winning streak of the season of at least six games.

