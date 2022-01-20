How to Watch Rockets vs. Jazz

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets at Utah Jazz: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Jazz will look to rebound from their loss against the Lakers when they face the Rockets on Wednesday at home.

The Jazz (29-15) have been spiraling as of late, losing five of their last six contests. They most recently fell to the Lakers in a 101-95 loss. The team was outscored by 12 points in the fourth quarter. 

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 9

Live stream Houston Rockets vs. Utah Jazz on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Utah will be without Donovan Mitchell, who is in concussion protocol. Mitchell recorded 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. He is the team's leading scorer on the season, averaging 25.5 points, 5.2 assists and four rebounds over 40 games (all starts).

The Jazz will lean on Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. while Mitchell is out. Gobert had 19 points and 16 rebounds against the Lakers. Conley Jr. added 20 points.

The Rockets (13-32) continue their rebuild this season. Houston beat the Kings on Sunday in a tight 118-112 win. Six players scored in double figures, with Christian Porter having a breakout game. He scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Kevin Porter Jr. also had 23 points. 

In their only other meeting this season, the Jazz blew out the Rockets 122-91 on Oct. 28. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

