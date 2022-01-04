Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (10-27) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Capital One Arena

Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets

The Wizards average 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.

When Washington totals more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.

When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.

The Rockets score just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (108.8).

When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.

Washington is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.

The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.

The Wizards' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.8).

Wizards Players to Watch

Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.

Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.

The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

