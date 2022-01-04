Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (10-27) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Capital One Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets
- The Wizards average 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.
- When Washington totals more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.
- When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.
- The Rockets score just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (108.8).
- When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.
- Washington is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.
- The Wizards' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.8).
- The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.
Wizards Players to Watch
- Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
- Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
- The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood averages 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.3 assists per game.
- Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.
