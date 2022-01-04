Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    January 4, 2022
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    The Houston Rockets (10-27) will try to stop an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (18-18) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at Capital One Arena. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Capital One Arena
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Wizards vs. Rockets

    • The Wizards average 106.5 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 115.2 the Rockets allow.
    • When Washington totals more than 115.2 points, it is 7-1.
    • When Houston gives up fewer than 106.5 points, it is 3-5.
    • The Rockets score just 1.6 fewer points per game (107.2) than the Wizards allow their opponents to score (108.8).
    • When it scores more than 108.8 points, Houston is 9-8.
    • Washington is 12-3 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
    • The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 19th.
    • The Wizards' 9.0 offensive rebounds per game are only 0.8 fewer rebounds than the Rockets grab per game (9.8).
    • The Rockets are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 26th.

    Wizards Players to Watch

    • Bradley Beal leads the Wizards in points and assists per game, scoring 22.8 points and distributing 6.2 assists.
    • Kyle Kuzma leads Washington in rebounding, grabbing 7.9 rebounds per game while also scoring 13.5 points a contest.
    • The Wizards get the most three-point shooting production out of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who knocks down 2.0 threes per game.
    • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.7 per contest.

    Rockets Players to Watch

    • Christian Wood averages 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the squad.
    • Eric Gordon's assist statline paces Houston; he records 3.3 assists per game.
    • Gordon is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Rockets, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Houston's leader in steals is Jae'Sean Tate with 0.9 per game, and its leader in blocks is Wood with 0.9 per game.

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Houston Rockets at Washington Wizards

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) has the ball knocked loose by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) during the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Utah Jazz vs. Denver Nuggets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    26 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) shoots over Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) battles for the ball with Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball (2) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    28 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots between Detroit Pistons center Luka Garza (55) and forward Saddiq Bey (41) in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Detroit Pistons vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    29 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox (5) is unable to block Dallas Mavericks forward George King (8) shot attempt in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Jan 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) falls on top of New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) gets defended by Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Walton Jr. (25) during the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Indiana Pacers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 31, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyrell Terry (1) shoots the ball over San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (4) during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 18, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) and Milwaukee Bucks center DeMarcus Cousins (15) reach for the ball in the first quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Memphis Grizzlies vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy