Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-54) will host the Washington Wizards (30-40) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards

  • The Wizards score 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
  • When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.
  • Houston is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
  • The Rockets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Wizards give up (111.6).
  • When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.
  • Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
  • The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
  • The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
  • Houston has compiled a 15-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

  • The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
  • Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

  • Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
  • Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.1 points and pulls down 5.4 rebounds per game.
  • Eric Gordon hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
  • Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/12/2022

Trail Blazers

L 127-118

Away

3/14/2022

Warriors

L 126-112

Away

3/16/2022

Nuggets

L 127-109

Home

3/18/2022

Knicks

L 100-97

Away

3/19/2022

Lakers

W 127-119

Home

3/21/2022

Rockets

-

Away

3/24/2022

Bucks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/27/2022

Warriors

-

Home

3/29/2022

Bulls

-

Home

3/30/2022

Magic

-

Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/11/2022

Mavericks

L 113-100

Home

3/13/2022

Pelicans

L 130-105

Away

3/16/2022

Suns

L 129-112

Home

3/18/2022

Pacers

L 121-118

Home

3/20/2022

Grizzlies

L 122-98

Home

3/21/2022

Wizards

-

Home

3/23/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

3/25/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/26/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Away

3/28/2022

Spurs

-

Home

3/30/2022

Kings

-

Home

How To Watch

March
21
2022

Washington Wizards at Houston Rockets

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Mar 19, 2022; Saint Paul, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews (19) skates with the puck as Minnesota Wild right wing Mats Zuccarello (36) defends him during the third period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Minnesota Wild: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Austin Strand (71) during the second period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) drives to the basket as Los Angeles Lakers forward Wenyen Gabriel (35) tries to defend during the fourth quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Chicago Bulls vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Thunder rookie Josh Giddey will be sidelined for at least another two weeks with right hip soreness. giddey
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 20, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Denver Nuggets guard Davon Reed (9) battle for a loose ball in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Mar 18, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) passes the ball by Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Fans
IFL Football

How to Watch Strike Force vs. Panthers

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy