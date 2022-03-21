Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Rockets (17-54) will host the Washington Wizards (30-40) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards
- Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Toyota Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards
- The Wizards score 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.
- When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.
- Houston is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.
- The Rockets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Wizards give up (111.6).
- When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.
- Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.
- The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.
- The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.
- Houston has compiled a 15-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
Wizards Players to Watch
- The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Rockets Players to Watch
- Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.
- Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.1 points and pulls down 5.4 rebounds per game.
- Eric Gordon hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.
- Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).
Wizards Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/12/2022
Trail Blazers
L 127-118
Away
3/14/2022
Warriors
L 126-112
Away
3/16/2022
Nuggets
L 127-109
Home
3/18/2022
Knicks
L 100-97
Away
3/19/2022
Lakers
W 127-119
Home
3/21/2022
Rockets
-
Away
3/24/2022
Bucks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Pistons
-
Away
3/27/2022
Warriors
-
Home
3/29/2022
Bulls
-
Home
3/30/2022
Magic
-
Home
Rockets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/11/2022
Mavericks
L 113-100
Home
3/13/2022
Pelicans
L 130-105
Away
3/16/2022
Suns
L 129-112
Home
3/18/2022
Pacers
L 121-118
Home
3/20/2022
Grizzlies
L 122-98
Home
3/21/2022
Wizards
-
Home
3/23/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
3/25/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/26/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
3/28/2022
Spurs
-
Home
3/30/2022
Kings
-
Home