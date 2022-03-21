Houston Rockets vs. Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/21/2022

Mar 19, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) speaks with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Rockets (17-54) will host the Washington Wizards (30-40) after losing four straight home games. The contest tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 21, 2022. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

Game Day: Monday, March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21, 2022 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Toyota Center

Key Stats for Rockets vs. Wizards

The Wizards score 108.5 points per game, 10.0 fewer points than the 118.5 the Rockets give up.

When Washington totals more than 118.5 points, it is 9-3.

Houston is 6-9 when allowing fewer than 108.5 points.

The Rockets score just 2.7 fewer points per game (108.9) than the Wizards give up (111.6).

When it scores more than 111.6 points, Houston is 16-12.

Washington's record is 18-6 when it allows fewer than 108.9 points.

The Wizards are shooting 46.9% from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 48.4% the Rockets allow to opponents.

Washington is 17-10 when it shoots higher than 48.4% from the field.

The Rockets are shooting 45.4% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 46.2% the Wizards' opponents have shot this season.

Houston has compiled a 15-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

Wizards Players to Watch

The leader in scoring, rebounding and assists for the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma, who puts up 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leads the Wizards in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Caldwell-Pope is Washington's leader in steals, averaging 1.1 steals per game, while Daniel Gafford leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Rockets Players to Watch

Christian Wood sits atop the Rockets leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.9 points and 10.1 rebounds per game.

Jae'Sean Tate notches more assists than any other Houston teammate with 3.0 per game. He also averages 12.1 points and pulls down 5.4 rebounds per game.

Eric Gordon hits 2.2 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rockets.

Houston's leader in steals is Tate (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Wood (1.0 per game).

Wizards Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/12/2022 Trail Blazers L 127-118 Away 3/14/2022 Warriors L 126-112 Away 3/16/2022 Nuggets L 127-109 Home 3/18/2022 Knicks L 100-97 Away 3/19/2022 Lakers W 127-119 Home 3/21/2022 Rockets - Away 3/24/2022 Bucks - Away 3/25/2022 Pistons - Away 3/27/2022 Warriors - Home 3/29/2022 Bulls - Home 3/30/2022 Magic - Home

Rockets Upcoming Schedule