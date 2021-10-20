    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch the Boston Celtics Online All Season Long

    Can Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown do enough for the Celtics to make serious noise this season?
    Last season, the Boston Celtics finished .500 in the regular season, went out with a whimper in the first round, then completely rebuilt the organization around young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. 

    New head coach Ime Udoka, new general manager Brad Stevens and six new faces in the rotation were all brought in to get this team to the next level.

    Where To Watch Boston Celtics Games

    Locally, you can watch the Boston Celtics games on NBC Sports Boston.

    For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Boston Celtics 2021-22 Season Preview

    Tatum and Brown are the engines to the Celtics' success this season, but the frontcourt and backcourt rotations might determine how good they can be. 

    In the backcourt, Dennis Schröder is the most talented offensive guard to pair with Marcus Smart, but Payton Pritchard came on strong last season. Josh Richardson also has to be looking for a good season after his time in Dallas.

    Udoka is said to bring toughness and grit to this team that might have rested on its laurels after consistent success over the past seven seasons under Brad Stevens. Getting a new voice in the locker room might be just what they needed.

    Watch NBC Sports Boston (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    The big question for the Celtics is whether they can crack the top four of the eastern conference again this season with the depth and quality out there.

    Boston Celtics Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Boston Celtics are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

