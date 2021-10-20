    • October 20, 2021
    How to Watch the Chicago Bulls Online All Season Long

    The Bulls are all in on this team around Zach LaVine with playoff aspirations for the first time in six years.
    Author:

    This is the season for the Bulls to get back into the upper echelon of the NBA. Last season they drafted young stud Patrick Williams and traded for All-Star Nikola Vucevic. This summer, they went even harder in trading for DeMar DeRozan and signing Lonzo Ball during free agency. On paper, this team  could host playoff games come April and May next year.

    Where To Watch Chicago Bulls Games

    Locally, you can watch the Chicago Bulls games on NBC Sports Chicago.

    For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Chicago Bulls 2021-22 Season Preview

    Down the stretch last year, the Bulls played overall better basketball. 

    The Bulls' depth is going to be an interesting test for the team this season. The starting group and Alex Caruso is a strong core, but how are Coby White, Troy Brown Jr., Tony Bradley and Derrick Jones Jr. going to fill in the other minutes throughout the year?

    Watch NBC Sports Chicago (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    This team has a ton of questions and what if scenarios coming into the season. One thing is undeniable: the Bulls will be very entertaining and one of the teams to watch all year long.

    Chicago Bulls Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Chicago Bulls are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
