How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    • October 19, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online All Season Long

    Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson will look to return the Warriors to championship form. Can they contend for the NBA Finals?
    Author:

    The Warriors' odds of an NBA Finals appearance last season took an abrupt turn when Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear before the team ever played a game. With Thompson back in action, Golden State will look to return to championship form.

    How to Watch Golden State Warriors Games

    Locally, you can watch the Golden State Warriors games on NBC Sports Bay Area.

    For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Golden State Warriors 2021-22 Season Preview

    Stephen Curry still looked elite last season as he led the team to a 39-33 record and an eighth seed before the Warriors lost in the play-in tournament.

    Curry averaged 32.0 points, 5.8 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game. He shot 48.2 percent from the floor and knocked down 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts.

    The Warriors also bring in a strong draft class. Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody were both selected in the first round and both have a chance to play key roles from the start.

    James Wiseman enters his sophomore season as an intriguing piece for Golden State. In his rookie season, he averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. 

    Watch NBC Sports Bay Area (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    If he continues to develop his game, he could become a star center for a championship contender.

    Golden State Warriors Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Golden State Warriors are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

