    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Houston Rockets Online All Season Long

    The rebuild has begun with a quartet of rookies led by Jalen Green.
    Author:

    The Rockets may have some growing pains, but this young group with head coach Stephen Silas Jr. is going to be a lot of fun. 

    Rookies Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher are going to add a ton of athleticism and excitement to a young, malleable roster.

    Where To Watch Houston Rockets Games

    Locally, you can watch the Houston Rockets games on AT&T Sportsnet Southwest.

    For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Houston Rockets 2021-22 Season Preview

    The Rockets will likely lean on veterans Christian Wood and Eric Gordon. Between those two and the emerging Kevin Porter Jr. this roster has a lot of fun parts.

    Porter Jr. is going to be the barometer of this team. He has the potential to be a young, lite version of a James Harden filling up the box score and getting a high usage on offense. 

    In his last five games played, Porter Jr. was putting up 21.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. The team went 1-4, and he dropped 50 points and 11 assists in the lone win.

    During the preseason, Green (13.25 points, 3.75 rebounds and 2.25 assists in 28.25 minutes) and Şengün (9.75 points, 7.75 rebounds and 2.25 assists in 18.5 minutes) looked strong. 

    Watch AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    This season is going to be about development. The Rockets may not finish with the most impressive record, but they have the potential to build something great. 

    Houston Rockets Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Houston Rockets are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16032703 (1)
    College Golf

    How to Watch Stephens Cup, Final Round

    6 minutes ago
    Manchester United Bruno Fernandes
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Manchester United vs. Atalanta

    16 minutes ago
    Soccer Fans
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Young Boys vs. Villarreal

    21 minutes ago
    Chelsea
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Chelsea vs. Malmo FF

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16976442
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Lille vs. Sevilla

    21 minutes ago
    Juventus Ronaldo
    UEFA Champions League

    How to Watch Zenit vs Juventus

    21 minutes ago
    jose-altuve-astros
    SI Guide

    Red Sox, Braves Look to Bounce Back After Heartbreaking Late Losses

    28 minutes ago
    Houston Rockets Jalen Green
    NBA

    How to Watch the Houston Rockets Online All Season Long

    37 minutes ago
    Chicago Bulls Patrick Williams
    NBA

    How to Watch the Chicago Bulls Online All Season Long

    40 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy