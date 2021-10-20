How to Watch the Houston Rockets Online All Season Long

The rebuild has begun with a quartet of rookies led by Jalen Green.

The Rockets may have some growing pains, but this young group with head coach Stephen Silas Jr. is going to be a lot of fun.

Rookies Jalen Green, Alperen Şengün, Usman Garuba and Josh Christopher are going to add a ton of athleticism and excitement to a young, malleable roster.

Houston Rockets 2021-22 Season Preview

The Rockets will likely lean on veterans Christian Wood and Eric Gordon. Between those two and the emerging Kevin Porter Jr. this roster has a lot of fun parts.

Porter Jr. is going to be the barometer of this team. He has the potential to be a young, lite version of a James Harden filling up the box score and getting a high usage on offense.

In his last five games played, Porter Jr. was putting up 21.2 points, 6.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds. The team went 1-4, and he dropped 50 points and 11 assists in the lone win.

During the preseason, Green (13.25 points, 3.75 rebounds and 2.25 assists in 28.25 minutes) and Şengün (9.75 points, 7.75 rebounds and 2.25 assists in 18.5 minutes) looked strong.

This season is going to be about development. The Rockets may not finish with the most impressive record, but they have the potential to build something great.

Houston Rockets Schedule

If you're looking for who the Houston Rockets are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

