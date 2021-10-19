How to Watch the New York Knicks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

After a surprisingly successful season in 2020, the Knicks look to establish themselves as a serious threat in 2021-22.

Julius Randle and the Knicks made an impressive run last season, ending the year as the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 41-31 record. Their success put them back on the map as contenders heading into the 2021-22 season.

How to Watch New York Knicks Games

Locally, you can watch the New York Knicks games on MSG or MSG+.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

New York Knicks 2021-22 Season Preview

This offseason, the Knicks did not rest on their laurels.

They re-signed point guard Derrick Rose, signed Evan Fournier to a four-year, $78 million deal, brought in veteran star point guard Kemba Walker, gave Randle a big contract extension, brought back defensive-minded center Nerlens Noel and re-signed veteran guard Alec Burks.

New York also drafted Houston guard Quentin Grimes, Lithuanian guard Rokas Jokubaitis, West Virginia guard Miles McBride and Texas forward Jericho Sims.

With a potent mix of returning stars and new pieces, the Knicks should contend for a playoff spot again and will aim for a deep postseason run.

Be sure to tune in this season to find out if New York can turn the corner from fun underdog story to legitimate championship contender in the loaded Eastern Conference.

New York Knicks Schedule

If you're looking for who the New York Knicks are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

Regional restrictions may apply.