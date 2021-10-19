How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Joel Embiid and the 76ers will continue to trust the process as they seek to make a run to the NBA Finals.

Even in the aftermath of a disheartening loss to the Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers enter the new season still loaded for a deep playoff run.

How to Watch Philadelphia 76ers Games

Locally, you can watch the Philadelphia 76ers games on NBC Sports Philadelphia.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Philadelphia 76ers 2021-22 Season Preview

Philadelphia is led by superstar Joel Embiid. Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green and Andre Drummond also feature on the talented roster.

The 76ers finished last season with a 49-23 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and they enter this season as one of the top contenders for the conference crown.

Simmons stumbled in the playoffs, so his future with the team remains murky, but with or without the former No. 1 draft pick, Philadelphia's future looks bright.

And in all likelihood, it appears Simmons' days in Philadelphia are numbered, as he is already facing a one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team to open the campaign.

Tune in to the 76ers this season to see how the Simmons drama plays out, and to see how Embiid does carrying a team on his own on a nightly basis. Considering his near-MVP contributions last campaign, however, that shouldn't be much of an issue for the superstar big man.

Philadelphia 76ers Schedule

If you're looking for who the Philadelphia 76ers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

