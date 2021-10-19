How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

After a first-round exit last season, the Trail Blazers set their sights higher even as trade rumors swirl around star Damian Lillard.

The Trail Blazers will look to lay questions about star Damian Lillard's future with the team to rest as they start their 2021-22 season. Instead, they will look to improve on last year's first-round exit.

How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers Games

Locally, you can watch the Portland Trail Blazers games on NBC Sports Northwest.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

Portland Trail Blazers 2021-22 Season Preview

Portland may try to change its fortunes, but it will do so with close to the same roster as last season.

The Trail Blazers' big offseason move was re-signing Norman Powell to a five-year, $90 million deal. They will head into the season with Lillard, Powell and CJ McCollum as their top three players. Jusuf Nurkic also could be a factor if he stays healthy.

Portland brought in Ben McLemore, Tony Snell and Cody Zeller in free agency. Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, though, left Portland to join the Lakers.

The Western Conference is stacked with playoff contenders, but the Trail Blazers have the potential for a playoff run. But if they can't compete in the playoffs, they may lose Lillard next offseason.

Tune in this season to see if Lillard can carry Portland to even bigger heights, to find out how his top sidekicks, McCollum and Nurkic, handle a pressure-packed campaign and to see how first-year head coach Chauncey Billups does in his first season leading the club.

Watch NBC Sports Northwest (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Because a slow start will only lead to further speculation about Lillard's future in the Pacific Northwest. Regardless, the Blazers should have the talent and depth to make some noise in the West this season.

Portland Trail Blazers Schedule

If you're looking for who the Portland Trail Blazers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

Regional restrictions may apply.