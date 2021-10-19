How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    • October 19, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online All Season Long

    After a first-round exit last season, the Trail Blazers set their sights higher even as trade rumors swirl around star Damian Lillard.
    Author:

    The Trail Blazers will look to lay questions about star Damian Lillard's future with the team to rest as they start their 2021-22 season. Instead, they will look to improve on last year's first-round exit.

    How to Watch Portland Trail Blazers Games

    Locally, you can watch the Portland Trail Blazers games on NBC Sports Northwest.

    For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

    Both channels are available on fuboTV.

    Portland Trail Blazers 2021-22 Season Preview

    Portland may try to change its fortunes, but it will do so with close to the same roster as last season.

    The Trail Blazers' big offseason move was re-signing Norman Powell to a five-year, $90 million deal. They will head into the season with Lillard, Powell and CJ McCollum as their top three players. Jusuf Nurkic also could be a factor if he stays healthy.

    Portland brought in Ben McLemore, Tony Snell and Cody Zeller in free agency. Veteran forward Carmelo Anthony, though, left Portland to join the Lakers.

    The Western Conference is stacked with playoff contenders, but the Trail Blazers have the potential for a playoff run. But if they can't compete in the playoffs, they may lose Lillard next offseason.

    Tune in this season to see if Lillard can carry Portland to even bigger heights, to find out how his top sidekicks, McCollum and Nurkic, handle a pressure-packed campaign and to see how first-year head coach Chauncey Billups does in his first season leading the club.

    Watch NBC Sports Northwest (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

    Because a slow start will only lead to further speculation about Lillard's future in the Pacific Northwest. Regardless, the Blazers should have the talent and depth to make some noise in the West this season.

    Portland Trail Blazers Schedule

    If you're looking for who the Portland Trail Blazers are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard
    NBA

    How to Watch the Portland Trail Blazers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16983052
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox

    7 minutes ago
    USATSI_16985146
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Blackhawks

    7 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Northwestern at Wisconsin in Men's College Soccer

    7 minutes ago
    Philadelphia 76ers
    NBA

    How to Watch the Philadelphia 76ers Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    9 minutes ago
    New York Knicks Julius Randle
    NBA

    How to Watch the New York Knicks Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    14 minutes ago
    Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry
    NBA

    How to Watch the Golden State Warriors Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    21 minutes ago
    USATSI_16926599
    NBA

    How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

    25 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Vermont at Dartmouth in Men's College Soccer

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy