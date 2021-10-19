How to Watch the Sacramento Kings Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

While the Kings have struggled in recent years, they are hopeful that they will be able to compete for a postseason appearance in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Sacramento Kings have not been able to take the leap into the postseason over the last few years, but they are confident that they are building their roster the right way. With De'Aaron Fox leading the way, the Kings should be a very entertaining team to watch during the 2021-22 NBA season.

What Channel Are The Sacramento Kings Games On?

Locally, you can watch the Sacramento Kings games on NBC Sports California.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

Sacramento Kings 2021-22 Season Preview

While the Kings were rumored to be involved in big trades, including almost sending Buddy Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers, they remained relatively quiet.

Looking back at the offseason, the biggest moves for the Kings were re-signing big man Richaun Holmes and drafting Davion Mitchell. Keeping Holmes was an obvious priority. Being able to snag Mitchell with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft could end up being a major steal for the Kings.

Despite all of the rumors surrounding both Hield and Marvin Bagley III, both players will begin the 2021-22 season in Sacramento. The Kings could still opt to trade them ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but both players are still young with a lot of talent and potential to fit in nicely with this group of players.

Watch NBC Sports California (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

Will the Kings finally make the leap back into the NBA Playoffs? Many don't think so, but this team is ready to take on the expectations. They are a much-improved group of talent and Sacramento will at the very least be fun to watch.

Make sure to tune in this season as the Kings look to shock the NBA and get into the playoffs.

Sacramento Kings Schedule

If you're looking for who the Sacramento Kings are playing today, check out the following, courtesy of our friends at Basketball Reference.

Regional restrictions may apply.