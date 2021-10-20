How to Watch the Utah Jazz Online All Season Long

The best team in the NBA last season was never at full strength. How scary can the Jazz be with Donovan Mitchell fully healthy?

Every team is motivated to start a new season, but the Utah Jazz are the rare combination of motivated, angry and built to win a title. There is no way that a fully healthy Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr. are not going to be looking to collect heads after getting knocked out in the second round last season.

Where To Watch Utah Jazz Games

Locally, you can watch the Utah Jazz games on AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain.

For out-of-market viewers, NBA League Pass is your best bet.

Both channels are available on fuboTV.

Utah Jazz 2021-22 Season Preview

The Jazz are as balanced and deep as any team in the league. They bring back All-Stars Conley, Gobert and Mitchell as well as the top two Sixth Men of Year in Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles. Those five are balanced with Bogdan Bogdanović, Royce O’Neale, Eric Paschall, Hassan Whiteside and Miye Oni.

One of the coolest, most inspiring stories of this season is Jazz rookie Jared Butler. He had a heart condition that could have kept him out of the league, but he was given the all clear and was amazing in preseason, scoring 54 points in 72 minutes.

Watch AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (free trial) and NBA League Pass (added charge) on fuboTV, with a free trial: Subscribe today!

The biggest question for the Jazz this season has to be the way they use Gobert on offense when teams go small. He has improved tremendously over the years and in international play he anchors France on both ends so well. Can they get that Gobert in the NBA?

Utah Jazz Schedule

If you're looking for who the Utah Jazz are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

Regional restrictions may apply.