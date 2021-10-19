How to Watch the Washington Wizards Online, 2021-22 Schedule, TV Channel

Bradley Beal and the Wizards had a crazy offseason and are hoping to get back into the postseason in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The Wizards were one of the busiest teams in the NBA during the offseason. Among the big moves they made were trading Russell Westbrook to the Lakers and dipping into the free agency market to bring in Spencer Dinwiddie to help replace him.

Washington Wizards 2021-22 Season Preview

Bradley Beal is still the face of the Wizards franchise, but there are questions about his future as well. Many thought he would end up getting traded this offseason. However, it appears that the two sides will run it back for at least one more season.

In the trade that sent Westbrook to the Lakers, the Wizards got back a load of talent. They brought in Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Ketavious Caldwell-Pope. Washington also acquired point guard Aaron Holiday from the Indiana Pacers in a draft-night trade.

Looking at the way the roster is currently constructed, the Wizards are a fringe playoff contender. They will have to compete with the likes of the Pacers, Hornets, Knicks, Hawks and Celtics for playoff positioning.

Any time a team has to trade a superstar, things change. Westbrook was a huge part of what the Wizards did last season and he will be missed. But the Wizards strongly believe that the additions they made will help them both this season and in the future.

Being able to keep Beal for at least one more season was huge for Washington. He has remained loyal to the Wizards and is the kind of scorer and player that can lead a legitimate contender.

With all of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the 2021-22 NBA season has in store for the Wizards. They're a new-look team but should remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

Washington Wizards Schedule

If you're looking for who the Washington Wizards are playing today, check out the full schedule below.

