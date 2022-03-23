How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hudson Swafford enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2020, shooting a -18 on the par-72 course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).
How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Corales Puntacana Championship
- Date: March 24-27, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)
- Odds to Win: +6500
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Swafford's Recent Performance
- Swafford has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Swafford has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Swafford won at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, his last trip to the course.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+11
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
60
E
$18,368
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+1
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
23
2022
Corales Puntacana Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)