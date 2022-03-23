How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Corales Puntacana Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Hudson Swafford hits his tee shot on the 17th hole, setting up a birdie putt, during the American Express on the Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, Calif., Sunday, January 23, 2022. Amex Sunday 24

Hudson Swafford enters the 2022 Corales Puntacana Championship March 24-27 as the defending champion, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2020, shooting a -18 on the par-72 course at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course).

How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Corales Puntacana Championship

Date: March 24-27, 2022

March 24-27, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Course: Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course)

Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) Odds to Win: +6500

+6500 Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swafford's Recent Performance

Swafford has finished below par once and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Swafford has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Swafford won at Puntacana Resort & Club (Corales Golf Course) in 2020, his last trip to the course.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +11 $0 February 24-27 The Honda Classic MC +7 $0 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 60 E $18,368 January 26-29 Farmers Insurance Open MC +1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.