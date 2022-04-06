Skip to main content

How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel

Hudson Swafford putts on the par 3, 17th hole during the second round of the Honda Classic at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Feb. 28, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

Hudson Swafford will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 58th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.

How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Masters Tournament

  • Date: April 7-10, 2022
  • TV: ESPN
  • Location: Augusta, Georgia
  • Course: Augusta National Golf Club
  • Odds to Win: +40000
Swafford's Recent Performance

  • Over his last 10 rounds, Swafford has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
  • Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
  • The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Swafford failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

58

-1

$19,522

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

36

-6

$16,488

March 10-14

THE PLAYERS Championship

MC

+4

$0

March 3- 6

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

MC

+11

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+7

$0

How To Watch

April
6
2022

Masters First Round

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
/EST
USATSI_18030777
2022 Masters Tournament

