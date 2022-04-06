How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Masters Tournament: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hudson Swafford will appear in the 2022 Masters Tournament April 7-10 after a 58th-place finish in San Antonio, Texas at the Valero Texas Open.
How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Masters Tournament
- Date: April 7-10, 2022
- TV: ESPN
- Location: Augusta, Georgia
- Course: Augusta National Golf Club
- Odds to Win: +40000
Swafford's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Swafford has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Swafford has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Augusta National Golf Club in 2021, Swafford failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+11
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
