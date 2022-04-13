How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jan 23, 2022; La Quinta, California, USA; Hudson Swafford plays his shot from the 18th tee during the final round of the American Express golf tournament at Pete Dye Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Hudson Swafford concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for an improved score.

How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the RBC Heritage

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Swafford's Recent Performance

Swafford will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.

Over his last 12 rounds, Swafford has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 12 rounds, Swafford has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings April 7-10 Masters Tournament 30 +5 $93,150 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open 58 -1 $19,522 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 36 -6 $16,488 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard MC +11 $0

Regional restrictions apply.