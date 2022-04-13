How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, Georgia, Hudson Swafford concluded the weekend at +5, good for a 30th-place finish. He competes in the 2022 RBC Heritage April 14-17 aiming for an improved score.
How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
Swafford's Recent Performance
- Swafford will seek to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight event.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Swafford has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Swafford has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- He failed to make the cut the last time he golfed Harbour Town Golf Links (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
30
+5
$93,150
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
58
-1
$19,522
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+11
$0
