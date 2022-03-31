How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
Hudson Swafford placed 35th in the Valero Texas Open in 2015, shooting a 5 on the par- course. His sights are set higher March 31 - April 3 at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in San Antonio, Texas.
How to Watch Hudson Swafford at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +30000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Swafford's Recent Performance
- Over his last eight rounds, Swafford has finished below par twice, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Swafford has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2015, Swafford finished 35th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
36
-6
$16,488
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+11
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+7
$0
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
60
E
$18,368
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)