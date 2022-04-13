How to Watch Ian Poulter at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links April 14-17, Ian Poulter will look to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -4 and finished 48th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).
How to Watch Ian Poulter at the RBC Heritage
- Date: April 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina
- Course: Harbour Town Golf Links
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Poulter's Recent Performance
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
- Poulter last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 48th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+1
$0
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
