How to Watch Ian Poulter at the RBC Heritage: Live Stream, TV Channel

Sep 26, 2021; Haven, Wisconsin, USA; Team Europe player Ian Poulter plays his shot from the fourth tee during day three singles rounds for the 43rd Ryder Cup golf competition at Whistling Straits. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links April 14-17, Ian Poulter will look to improve upon his last performance at the RBC Heritage. In 2021, he shot -4 and finished 48th at TPC San Antonio (Oaks).

Date: April 14-17, 2022

April 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Poulter's Recent Performance

Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 10 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Over his last 10 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Poulter last played at Harbour Town Golf Links in 2021 and placed 48th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +1 $0 March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0

