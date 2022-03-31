How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links March 31 - April 3, Ian Poulter will try to build upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2013, he shot 0 and finished 37th at TPC Sawgrass.
How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Valero Texas Open
- Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)
- Odds to Win: +6000
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Poulter's Recent Performance
- Poulter has made the cut in three straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Poulter has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
- In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013, Poulter placed 37th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
33
-3
$100,111
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
42
+7
$37,464
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
30
+2
$43,133
November 11-14
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open
MC
+2
$0
November 4- 7
World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
MC
-3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
March
31
2022
Valero Texas Open, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)