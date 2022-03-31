How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Valero Texas Open: Live Stream, TV Channel

Oct 15, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Poulter tees off on the 15th during the second round of the CJ Cup golf tournament at The Summit Club. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links March 31 - April 3, Ian Poulter will try to build upon his last performance at the Valero Texas Open. In 2013, he shot 0 and finished 37th at TPC Sawgrass.

How to Watch Ian Poulter at the Valero Texas Open

Date: March 31 - April 3, 2022

March 31 - April 3, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Course: TPC San Antonio (Oaks)

TPC San Antonio (Oaks) Odds to Win: +6000

+6000 Live Stream on fuboTV:

Poulter's Recent Performance

Poulter has made the cut in three straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Poulter has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Poulter has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his last appearance at TPC San Antonio (Oaks) in 2013, Poulter placed 37th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 33 -3 $100,111 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 42 +7 $37,464 February 24-27 The Honda Classic 30 +2 $43,133 November 11-14 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open MC +2 $0 November 4- 7 World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba MC -3 $0

