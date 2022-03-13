How to Watch Pacers at Hawks

The Hawks can get one game closer to .500 today against the Pacers.

This season, the Hawks (32-34) have not seen .500 since Dec. 15 and have not been above .500 since Dec. 5. That is not the season they were looking for after a surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals when they got two games from the NBA Finals. It has been an even more challenging season for the Pacers (23-45) as they begin their transition to a new era in Indiana hoops.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks today:

Game Date: Mar. 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 5

Atlanta is coming off a win over the Clippers (112-106) behind Trae Young’s 27 points and 11 assists to get back on the winning track:

This season, Atlanta is 2-0 against Indiana averaging 123.5 points per game and giving up 111.5 points.

In the most recent win, Atlanta went off on the offensive end for 133 points against shorthanded Indiana, who was without every single starter. Rookie Chris Duarte went for 25 points with Lance Stephenson adding in 24 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

Atlanta got 34 points and 11 rebounds from Young with four others in double figures.

The team made 17 threes and went 12-for-16 from the free-throw line for balance. The gift and the curse of Atlanta this season is that they built a deep, balanced roster, but there is not enough opportunity for every player to make an impact.

