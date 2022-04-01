How to Watch Pacers at Celtics

The Pacers are set to take on the Celtics in Boston in an intriguing Friday night matchup.

With the 2021-22 NBA regular season winding down, teams are making their final pushes for playoff positioning. On Friday night, there will be plenty of entertaining games for fans to watch. One of those matchups will feature the Pacers taking on the Celtics in Boston.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics Today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Boston

Prior to tonight's game, the Pacers have already been eliminated from postseason contention. Indiana is set for a new path following the trade of Domantas Sabonis to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton and Buddy Hield. The Pacers are coming off of a tough 125-118 loss to the Nuggets that dropped them to 25-52 on the season.

On the other side of the court, the Celtics have been streaking of late and are looking to head into the playoffs with some major momentum. Boston holds a 47-30 record and is currently the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. Last time out, the Celtics ended up losing to the Heat by a final score of 106-98 and would like to get back in the win column.

This should be an entertaining matchup for fans to watch. While the Celtics are heavily favored to win this game, the Pacers never stop fighting. Make sure to tune in to see who comes away with the victory.

