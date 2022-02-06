How to Watch Pacers at Cavaliers

The Cavaliers won the first game in the season series against the Pacers and look to do it again on Sunday.

This season has been a challenge for the Pacers (19-35) as they continue to struggle to get their full roster on the court, adjusting to a new head coach, losing every close game and having to deal with the now very good Cavaliers (32-21) team on Sunday. This season, Cleveland has only played one game against their Central Division rivals, winning in a close affair and will look to repeat that today.

Cleveland edged Indiana (108-104) in their first game just after the new year in a very competitive, neck-and-neck game:

In their first game this season, Cleveland won by four points behind the dynamic play of big guys. The NBA has become a small man's world over the past 10 years, but Cleveland is changing that.

They had five players in double-figures in that game, all of which were 6-foot-10 or taller (with the exception of 6-foot-6 Lamar Stevens).

Rookie Evan Mobley led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists on 11-for-16 shooting from the field. Indiana had no answer for the versatile, athletic big man, as he scored all night even without the playmaking of Darius Garland, Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton.

Kevin Love added 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists off the bench, Jarrett Allen chipped in 18 points and 11 rebounds of his own and Lauri Markkanen with 12 points and six rebounds.

Stevens chipped in 15 points off the bench.

All of that was done against the formidable front line of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. They had no answers all night on defense but combined for 44 points, 23 rebounds, 10 assists and six blocks plus steals on the night.

