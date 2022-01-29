How to Watch Pacers at Mavericks

Rick Carlisle looks for the season sweep with the Pacers over his former team, the Mavericks, on Saturday.

The reaction from the Mavericks (28-21) crowd to the return of former head coach Rick Carlisle will be interesting to see as he brings in his Pacers (18-32) for the first time since he left this past summer. Indiana won the first meeting of these two teams with Carlisle getting the better of his replacement, Jason Kidd, and getting the first bragging rights after the divorce.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Indiana won their first game with Dallas (106-93) behind 50 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LaVert:

While the first game was back in early December, before Dallas really found their groove as a stout defensive team around the offense of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson, there is something to learn.

In the first game, Indiana let Doncic (27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds) and Porzingis (22 points) shoot as much as they would like, with contested defense as they combined to go 20-for-42 from the field and 3-of-14 from three for the game

Indiana was relentless inside, with Sabonis and Myles Turner combining for 41 points and 20 rebounds on 15-for-24 shooting.

Today, Indiana will be without Malcolm Brogden (Achillies), who is the engine of the defense and a huge part of the offense, and Myles Turner (foot) who protects the paint.

For Dallas, they will just be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), but should be more or less at full strength.

Since the Indiana win, Dallas has gone 16-8 with the best defense in the NBA while Indiana has gone 6-16 as one of the more frustrating teams in the NBA.

