How to Watch Pacers at Mavericks

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Rick Carlisle looks for the season sweep with the Pacers over his former team, the Mavericks, on Saturday.

The reaction from the Mavericks (28-21) crowd to the return of former head coach Rick Carlisle will be interesting to see as he brings in his Pacers (18-32) for the first time since he left this past summer. Indiana won the first meeting of these two teams with Carlisle getting the better of his replacement, Jason Kidd, and getting the first bragging rights after the divorce.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Watch Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana won their first game with Dallas (106-93) behind 50 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists from Domantas Sabonis and Caris LaVert:

While the first game was back in early December, before Dallas really found their groove as a stout defensive team around the offense of Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson, there is something to learn.

In the first game, Indiana let Doncic (27 points, nine assists and nine rebounds) and Porzingis (22 points) shoot as much as they would like, with contested defense as they combined to go 20-for-42 from the field and 3-of-14 from three for the game

Indiana was relentless inside, with Sabonis and Myles Turner combining for 41 points and 20 rebounds on 15-for-24 shooting.

Today, Indiana will be without Malcolm Brogden (Achillies), who is the engine of the defense and a huge part of the offense, and Myles Turner (foot) who protects the paint.

For Dallas, they will just be without Tim Hardaway Jr. (foot), but should be more or less at full strength.

Since the Indiana win, Dallas has gone 16-8 with the best defense in the NBA while Indiana has gone 6-16 as one of the more frustrating teams in the NBA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
29
2022

Indiana Pacers at Dallas Mavericks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 4
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New Jersey Devils left wing Andreas Johnsson (11) skates with the puck past New York Islanders defenseman Robin Salo (2) during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch Devils at Hurricanes

53 seconds ago
Jan 23, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pelicans

53 seconds ago
Jan 20, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) hugs Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Mavericks

53 seconds ago
Jan 15, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Isaiah Mobley (3) shoots a free throw in the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch California at USC

53 seconds ago
Dijonai Carrington
Athletes Unlimited Basketball

How to Watch Team Sims vs Team Carrington

53 seconds ago
santa clara
College Basketball

How to Watch Santa Clara at San Francisco

53 seconds ago
loyola marymount
College Basketball

How to Watch San Diego at Loyola Marymount

53 seconds ago
Jan 25, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) drives to the basket as Maryland Terrapins forward Qudus Wahab (33) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Rutgers at Nebraska

30 minutes ago
uconn huskies
College Basketball

How to Watch Connecticut vs. DePaul

30 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy