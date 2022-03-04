Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacers and Pistons look to win back-to-back in this divisional rivalry game on Friday night.

Don't look now but the Pistons have found some type of groove. After much had not been working most of the season for them, they have been on a roll ever since the All-Star break. They've beaten the Celtics, Cavaliers, Hornets and now, most recently, the Raptors in their game last night. They're beating some of the best teams in the East and now look to take that same mentality when they host the Pacers tonight. 

Detroit beat Toronto 108-106 after the Raptors made a strong push at the end of the game. But the Pistons were able to survive the rally on the shoulders of Cade Cunningham and Jerami Grant, who led the team with 26 points as the Pistons beat the Raptors for the sixth straight time. While the postseason may be out of reach, Detroit is showing it has a lot to still play for and shows that the future is bright for it.

Indiana is coming off back-to-back games against the Magic. The Pacers dropped the first game but were able to withstand a Magic rally in the second game where the Pacers won in overtime. Malcolm Brogdon scored 31 points in the victory as the Pacers are playing better since before the All-Star. They will be the underdog in this one but this should be a tight game for these division rivals. 

