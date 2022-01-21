How to Watch Pacers at Warriors

The Pacers and Domantas Sabonis travel to Golden State to face Stephen Curry and the Warriors on Thursday night.

The Pacers go on the road in this game with a 15-29 record overall and a 3-17 record on the road. They were previously on a four-game losing streak before defeating the Lakers last night.

Indiana ranks No. 15 in the NBA in field-goal percentage with 45.7%, No. 16 in points scored with 108.0 points per game and No. 20 in rebounds per game. It ranks No. 3 in blocked shots per game with 5.8.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors Today:



Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Bay Arena

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Golden State Warriors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They are led by Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner. Sabonis leads the team in scoring with 18.9 points per game. Turner averages 12.9 points per game, 7.1 rebounds per game and 2.8 blocked shots per game, though Turner will miss this game due to a stress reaction in his foot.

Indiana has a particularly difficult road matchup against the Warriors, who have the fewest home losses in the NBA. They are 32-12 on the season and 19-3 at home.

They won their last game against the Pistons but have been in a slump lately, losing five of their last eight.

They rank No. 9 in field-goal percentage with 46.4% from the field. They rank No. 10 in points scored per game with 110 and No. 4 in rebounds with 46.4 rebounds per game.

Regional restrictions may apply.