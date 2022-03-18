How to Watch Pacers at Rockets

Two rebuilding teams in the NBA will match up on Friday night as the Pacers take on the Rockets in Houston.

The Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers are both closing out the season with rosters of top-level young talent.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets Today:

Game Date: Mar. 18, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ATT Sportsnet Southwest

Live Stream: You can stream Indiana Pacers at Houston Rockets on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana is 23-47 on the season despite being projected to make the playoffs back in October. The Pacers have lost two straight games, including seven of their last ten.

Things just weren’t working out with roster in the early part of the season, so making a splash at the trade deadline was a necessity for the Pacers as they looked to re-tool. They traded away two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton, getting younger while also staying somewhat competitive.

Since joining the Pacers, Haliburton is averaging 18.5 points, 9.4 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest. After being traded to Indiana at the deadline, he became the face of the franchise.

Houston entered the season with the expectation that the team would finish near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. That’s been the case, as the Rockets are 17-52 and the bottom seed in the West.

With that in mind, they’ve got a ton of young talent, headlined by Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun. With another top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houston is close to building a very enticing young core.

Regional restrictions may apply.