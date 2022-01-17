How to Watch Pacers at Clippers

The Pacers and the Clippers both look to get back on track Monday.

Both the Pacers and the Clippers are in the midst of losing streaks and they are looking to get back on track when they face off Monday.

The Clippers have lost back-to-back games against San Antonio and New Orleans after a stunning comeback win against Denver in which they trailed by 25 points.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 8

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Clippers game on fuboTV:

Los Angeles looks to recreate some of that magic against the Pacers, though the team is still without stars Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers are only two games below .500, and if they can tread water until George and Leonard return, they could have a shot at the playoffs.

The Clippers are in the ninth place in the Western Conference heading into this game and only a half-game back from the eighth-place Lakers.

The Pacers, on the other hand, are looking at a lost season, with rumors of them trading their best players, including Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

In the meantime, they'll look to end a three-game losing streak against the Clippers. Before this skid, they won against an impressive Jazz team but lost back-to-back games against the Celtics. One of those was a tough three-point loss in overtime.

