How to Watch Pacers at Lakers

The Eastern Conference meets the East as the Pacers travel cross-country to L.A. to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Pacers have had a struggling season thus far. Through the midway point, they are 15-29. They haven't been dominant at home, and they have struggled on the road.

They are 8-22 in their conference which means that they do have some positivity in their way of being 7-7 when facing Western Conference opponents.

They bring a four-game losing streak into this matchup.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers Today:



Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

The Lakers had all the buzz at the beginning of the season and midway through the year, they sit at needing to go through the play-in tournament to get into the playoffs.

They are 22-22 on the season and have been decent at home with a record of 15-11 with the advantage. They have been mediocre in their last 10 games, winning six and losing four.

They won their last game though, so they bring a win and that momentum into this matchup.

The three-headed monster of LA — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis — takes on Domantas Sabonis, who leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding.

