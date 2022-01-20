Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Eastern Conference meets the East as the Pacers travel cross-country to L.A. to take on the Lakers on Wednesday night.

The Pacers have had a struggling season thus far. Through the midway point, they are 15-29. They haven't been dominant at home, and they have struggled on the road. 

They are 8-22 in their conference which means that they do have some positivity in their way of being 7-7 when facing Western Conference opponents.

They bring a four-game losing streak into this matchup.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers Today:

Game Date: Jan. 19, 2022

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 1

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Lakers had all the buzz at the beginning of the season and midway through the year, they sit at needing to go through the play-in tournament to get into the playoffs.

They are 22-22 on the season and have been decent at home with a record of 15-11 with the advantage. They have been mediocre in their last 10 games, winning six and losing four.

They won their last game though, so they bring a win and that momentum into this matchup.

The three-headed monster of LA — LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis — takes on Domantas Sabonis, who leads Indiana in scoring and rebounding.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
19
2022

Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 1
Time
10:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17513932
NBA

How to Watch Pacers at Lakers

1 minute ago
Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) guards Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Indiana Pacers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) blocks the shot of Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) in the first quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Indiana Pacers vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

1 minute ago
USATSI_17491363
NBA

How to Watch Clippers at Nuggets

26 minutes ago
USATSI_17516139
NBA

How to Watch Pistons vs. Kings

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Sacramento Kings vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Jan 18, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) falls on the floor after being fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
colorado state
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Colorado State

31 minutes ago
Jan 12, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Kendle Moore (3) drives to the net against Utah State Aggies guard Steven Ashworth (3) and forward Brandon Horvath (4) and guard RJ Eytle-Rock (5) in the second half at Moby Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/19/2022

31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy