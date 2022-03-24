How to Watch Pacers at Grizzlies

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers travel down to Tennessee to take on the Grizzlies on Thursday night.

The Pacers are all but out of playoff contention at this point. The team is 25-47 and not getting any better after losing six of its last 10 games. 

Despite ranking lower than No. 12 in their conference, the Pacers sit No. 12 in points scored at 111.0 per game and No. 12 in rebounds at 44.8 per game.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies Today:

Game Date: Mar. 24, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Memphis Grizzlies game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

That is in large part to Domantas Sabonis, who is no longer with the team. Tyrese Haliburton, the key piece the team got in exchange for Sabonis, is averaging 17.4 points and 9.1 assists per game.

The Grizzlies have been the opposite of Indiana this season, balling out on a consistent basis. They are 49-23 and in line to be the second team in the Western Conference to secure a playoff spot (No. 1 is the Suns). 

This team ranks No. 1 in scoring with 115.0 points per game and No. 1 in the NBA in rebounding with 49.4 per game. Team leader Ja Morant is averaging a massive 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game, though he will miss the game against Indiana.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

