How to Watch Pacers at Thunder

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacers hop over to play the Thunder for the first time this season when these two teams meet Friday night.

It has been a struggle for the two teams in America’s heartland, with the Pacers (17-32) and Thunder (14-33) both looking at lottery odds rather than playoff matchups.

This is the first time these teams will face off this season. Indiana took both games last season, including a 57-point drubbing towards the end of the campaign.

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder today:

Game Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Game Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 6

Watch Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Oklahoma City’s most recent loss came in a thriller to the Bulls (110-111) despite being down 100-108 with two minutes to go:

Oklahoma City and Indiana have dueling losing streaks at the moment.

The Thunder have lost six in a row and 11 of their last 12 games overall. It has been a nosedive for them since just before the Christmas Day games when they were 11-19 and looked like a lottery-bound but competitive young team.

In that stretch, they are scoring 102.4 points per game and giving up 108.8 points to opponents, losing nine games by single digits.

This season has been all about the development of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort and rookie Josh Giddey. All three are having strong overall seasons. Gilgeous-Alexander has seen a slight dip from last year, mainly due to efficiency, Dort is having a career year and Giddey is in position for a First Team All-Rookie selection.

Indiana has lost three in a row and gone 3-13 since Dec. 26. They have gone from the most average NBA team to another one of the bad teams heading to the lottery again.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 6
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
