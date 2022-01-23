How to Watch Pacers at Suns

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Pacers stole a game over the Warriors and look to knock off the best teams in the west against the Suns when they meet on Saturday.

The Pacers (17-29) have had a bizarre season to date, losing most close games, but are coming off a close win in the final seconds over the Warriors and look to continue that against the Suns (35-9) tonight. Phoenix is the only team in the NBA with single-digit losses and has only lost one game to a team under .500 all season. 

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns today:

Game Date: Jan. 22, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBA League Pass Channel 3

Watch Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Indiana edged the second-best team in the Western Conference behind rookie Chris Duarte tying his career-high with 27 points:

Phoenix has been a machine all season. The Suns clinically break teams down and win over the course of 48 minutes with effort, defense and a system that gets great shots on nearly every possession.

That has led to them being the best team in the league by far and the only team with single-digit losses.

This season, Phoenix is No. 3 on offense with 112.5 points per game and No. 5 on defense giving up only 104.5 points per game.

They have seven players averaging double figures, with Jae Crowder (9.4 points) and Bismack Biyombo (8.6 points) right there.

On the other side for Indiana, they are No. 17 on offense with 108.3 points per game and No. 17 on defense giving up 109.0 points to opponents.

All season they have been the definition of a league-average team. Indiana is good at everything, but not great at any one thing without a go-to star player that can get them wins at the end of the game. They look like a playoff team most nights, but also a lottery team on others.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
22
2022

Indiana Pacers at Phoenix Suns

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass Channel 3
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
