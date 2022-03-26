Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Saturday evening in NBA action, the Pacers will travel to Toronto to face off against the Raptors.

The 2021-22 NBA regular season has come and gone so quickly and the playoffs will be upon us before we know it. With that in mind, there are quite a few important games to watch on Saturday. One of those games will feature the Pacers traveling to Toronto to take on the Raptors, who are still fighting for playoff positioning.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors Today:

Game Date: Mar. 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 4

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Toronto Raptors game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Coming into tonight's game, the Pacers are just 25-49 and have had a tough all-around season. They have been eliminated from playoff contention, but their future is bright with Tyrese Haliburton leading the way. Indiana is fresh off of a rough 133-103 loss against the Grizzlies at home.

On the other side of this matchup, the Raptors are currently the No. 7 seed in the East with a 41-32 record. They are tied with the Cavaliers for the last guaranteed playoff spot in the conference and would love to avoid having to participate in the play-in tournament. Toronto is coming off of a big 117-104 win over the Cavaliers last time out.

While the Raptors are certainly favored to win this game, the Pacers should not be counted out. Indiana has played much better basketball since the Domantas Sabonis blockbuster trade. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

