How to Watch Pacers at Wizards

How to Watch Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

On Sunday night in NBA action, the Pacers are set to travel to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

The 2021-22 NBA season is entering the final stretch run ahead of the playoffs. On Sunday, there will be quite a few good games to watch, although some of them won't feature serious contenders. One of those games will see the Pacers traveling to Washington D.C. to take on the Wizards.

How to Watch the Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards Today:

Game Date: Mar. 6, 2022

Game Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBA League Pass Channel 2

Live stream the Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Prior to tonight's game, the Pacers hold a 22-43 record and appear headed for a high draft pick. While it has not been good this season, Indiana has looked better since the big trade that sent Domantas Sabonis, Justin Holiday and Jeremy Lamb to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson. In their last game, the Pacers came up short against the Pistons by a final score of 111-106.

On the other side of the court, the Wizards also made some big moves ahead of the trade deadline. They moved Spencer Dinwiddie to the Mavericks in a deal that brought Kristaps Porzingis to town. Coming into tonight's game, Washington is 28-34 and is fresh off of a rough 117-114 loss against the Hawks.

While neither of these teams is going to be a factor come playoff time, this is going to be a fun game to watch. These teams are fairly evenly matched and a lot of talent will be on the court to watch. Make sure to tune in to see who picks up the win.

