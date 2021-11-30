Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cory Joseph (18) drives to the basket as Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon (7) defends during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) go up against the Indiana Pacers (9-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

    • The Pacers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Hawks allow (107.8).
    • When Indiana totals more than 107.8 points, it is 7-5.
    • Atlanta is 9-3 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
    • The Hawks average only 4.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Pacers allow (106.0).
    • Atlanta is 10-4 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
    • Indiana is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
    • This season, the Pacers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
    • Indiana is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
    • The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
    • Atlanta has compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
    • Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
    • Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Hawks Players to Watch

    • Trae Young collects 26.0 points and adds 9.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
    • Young is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
    • Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Bulls

    W 109-77

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Lakers

    L 124-116

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Raptors

    W 114-97

    Home

    11/28/2021

    Bucks

    L 118-100

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Timberwolves

    L 100-98

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Hawks

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Heat

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Knicks

    -

    Home

    12/10/2021

    Mavericks

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Warriors

    -

    Home

    Hawks Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Hornets

    W 115-105

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Thunder

    W 113-101

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Spurs

    W 124-106

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Grizzlies

    W 132-100

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Knicks

    L 99-90

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    12/3/2021

    76ers

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/6/2021

    Timberwolves

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Nets

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Rockets

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
