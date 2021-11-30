Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) go up against the Indiana Pacers (9-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks
- The Pacers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Hawks allow (107.8).
- When Indiana totals more than 107.8 points, it is 7-5.
- Atlanta is 9-3 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.
- The Hawks average only 4.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Pacers allow (106.0).
- Atlanta is 10-4 when it scores more than 106.0 points.
- Indiana is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.
- This season, the Pacers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- Indiana is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.
- The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.
- Atlanta has compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.
- Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.
- Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young collects 26.0 points and adds 9.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.
- Young is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.
- Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Bulls
W 109-77
Away
11/24/2021
Lakers
L 124-116
Home
11/26/2021
Raptors
W 114-97
Home
11/28/2021
Bucks
L 118-100
Home
11/29/2021
Timberwolves
L 100-98
Away
12/1/2021
Hawks
-
Home
12/3/2021
Heat
-
Home
12/6/2021
Wizards
-
Home
12/8/2021
Knicks
-
Home
12/10/2021
Mavericks
-
Home
12/13/2021
Warriors
-
Home
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Hornets
W 115-105
Home
11/22/2021
Thunder
W 113-101
Home
11/24/2021
Spurs
W 124-106
Away
11/26/2021
Grizzlies
W 132-100
Away
11/27/2021
Knicks
L 99-90
Home
12/1/2021
Pacers
-
Away
12/3/2021
76ers
-
Home
12/5/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/6/2021
Timberwolves
-
Away
12/10/2021
Nets
-
Home
12/13/2021
Rockets
-
Home