Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

The Atlanta Hawks (11-10) go up against the Indiana Pacers (9-14) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

The Pacers put up only 0.5 fewer points per game (107.3) than the Hawks allow (107.8).

When Indiana totals more than 107.8 points, it is 7-5.

Atlanta is 9-3 when allowing fewer than 107.3 points.

The Hawks average only 4.4 more points per game (110.4) than the Pacers allow (106.0).

Atlanta is 10-4 when it scores more than 106.0 points.

Indiana is 7-7 when it gives up fewer than 110.4 points.

This season, the Pacers have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 45.0% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

Indiana is 5-6 when it shoots higher than 45.0% from the field.

The Hawks have shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of the Pacers have averaged.

Atlanta has compiled a 10-2 straight up record in games it shoots over 44.5% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Pacers is Malcolm Brogdon, who scores 20.7 points and dishes out 5.9 assists per game.

Indiana's best rebounder is Domantas Sabonis, who averages 12.0 boards per game in addition to his 17.3 PPG average.

Justin Holiday leads the Pacers in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.4 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young collects 26.0 points and adds 9.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Hawks' leaderboards for those statistics.

Clint Capela grabs 12.7 rebounds per game (he also scores 12.1 points per game and adds 1.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Atlanta rebounding leaderboard.

Young is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Hawks, hitting 2.7 threes per game.

Atlanta's leader in steals is Cameron Reddish with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Capela with 1.4 per game.

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Bulls W 109-77 Away 11/24/2021 Lakers L 124-116 Home 11/26/2021 Raptors W 114-97 Home 11/28/2021 Bucks L 118-100 Home 11/29/2021 Timberwolves L 100-98 Away 12/1/2021 Hawks - Home 12/3/2021 Heat - Home 12/6/2021 Wizards - Home 12/8/2021 Knicks - Home 12/10/2021 Mavericks - Home 12/13/2021 Warriors - Home

Hawks Upcoming Schedule