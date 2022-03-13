Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) attempts to work is way through the screen of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives toward the basket in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: State Farm Arena

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Hawks

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -12 237 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers

The Hawks put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.

Atlanta has a 24-13 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.

Indiana has a 16-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.

The Pacers score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 15-17 when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Atlanta's record is 20-12 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.

The Hawks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.

The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.8 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.

The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch