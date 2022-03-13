How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Sunday, March 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Hawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Hawks
-12
237 points
Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers
- The Hawks put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.
- Atlanta has a 24-13 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.
- Indiana has a 16-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 15-17 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
- Atlanta's record is 20-12 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.
- The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.
- The Hawks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
- The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.
Hawks Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.8 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
- The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Chris Duarte collects 13.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.6 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
- Duarte makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).
How To Watch
