How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 9, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen (7) attempts to work is way through the screen of Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) as Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) drives toward the basket in the second half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks (32-34) hope to build on a four-game home win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (23-45) on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Hawks

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Hawks

-12

237 points

Key Stats for Hawks vs. Pacers

  • The Hawks put up 112.5 points per game, just 0.2 fewer points than the 112.7 the Pacers allow.
  • Atlanta has a 24-13 record when putting up more than 112.7 points.
  • Indiana has a 16-15 record when giving up fewer than 112.5 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 110.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 111.8 the Hawks allow to opponents.
  • Indiana is 15-17 when it scores more than 111.8 points.
  • Atlanta's record is 20-12 when it allows fewer than 110.4 points.
  • The Hawks are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 13th.
  • The Hawks average 9.9 offensive boards per game, 1.2 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
  • The Pacers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 19th.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Hawks is Trae Young, who scores 27.8 points and dishes out 9.4 assists per game.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 12.0 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who knocks down 2.9 threes per game.
  • The Atlanta steals leader is Bogdan Bogdanovic, who averages 1.0 steal per game, while its blocks leader is Capela, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte collects 13.2 points and adds 2.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.0 rebounds per game. He also racks up 7.6 points and tacks on 0.8 assists per game.
  • Duarte makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

How To Watch

March
13
2022

Indiana Pacers at Atlanta Hawks

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
