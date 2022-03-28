Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-50) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022

Monday, March 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

The 112.9 points per game the Hawks average are the same as the Pacers allow.

Atlanta is 26-12 when scoring more than 113.6 points.

Indiana has a 17-16 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.

The Pacers score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up.

Indiana is 17-17 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.

The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Atlanta has a 26-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field, one% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.

Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.

Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.

The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes three threes per game.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.

Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.

Duarte makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 3/18/2022 Grizzlies W 120-105 Home 3/20/2022 Pelicans L 117-112 Home 3/22/2022 Knicks W 117-111 Away 3/23/2022 Pistons L 122-101 Away 3/25/2022 Warriors W 121-110 Home 3/28/2022 Pacers - Away 3/30/2022 Thunder - Away 3/31/2022 Cavaliers - Home 4/2/2022 Nets - Home 4/5/2022 Raptors - Away 4/6/2022 Wizards - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule