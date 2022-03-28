Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mar 22, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket as Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15) and guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) defend during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (25-50) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks

  • Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks

  • The 112.9 points per game the Hawks average are the same as the Pacers allow.
  • Atlanta is 26-12 when scoring more than 113.6 points.
  • Indiana has a 17-16 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up.
  • Indiana is 17-17 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
  • Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
  • The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
  • Atlanta has a 26-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
  • The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field, one% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
  • Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.

Hawks Players to Watch

  • Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
  • Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
  • The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes three threes per game.
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
  • Duarte makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).

Hawks Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Grizzlies

W 120-105

Home

3/20/2022

Pelicans

L 117-112

Home

3/22/2022

Knicks

W 117-111

Away

3/23/2022

Pistons

L 122-101

Away

3/25/2022

Warriors

W 121-110

Home

3/28/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/30/2022

Thunder

-

Away

3/31/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

4/2/2022

Nets

-

Home

4/5/2022

Raptors

-

Away

4/6/2022

Wizards

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

3/18/2022

Rockets

W 121-118

Away

3/20/2022

Trail Blazers

W 129-98

Home

3/23/2022

Kings

L 110-109

Home

3/24/2022

Grizzlies

L 133-103

Away

3/26/2022

Raptors

L 131-91

Away

3/28/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/30/2022

Nuggets

-

Home

4/1/2022

Celtics

-

Away

4/3/2022

Pistons

-

Home

4/5/2022

76ers

-

Home

4/9/2022

76ers

-

Away

How To Watch

March
28
2022

Atlanta Hawks at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
