How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (25-50) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (37-37) on Monday, March 28, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Monday, March 28, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hawks
- The 112.9 points per game the Hawks average are the same as the Pacers allow.
- Atlanta is 26-12 when scoring more than 113.6 points.
- Indiana has a 17-16 record when allowing fewer than 112.9 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 110.5 points per game, only 1.7 fewer points than the 112.2 the Hawks give up.
- Indiana is 17-17 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
- Atlanta has a 22-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 110.5 points.
- The Hawks make 46.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).
- Atlanta has a 26-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.
- The Pacers are shooting 46.1% from the field, one% lower than the 47.1% the Hawks' opponents have shot this season.
- Indiana is 14-16 when it shoots better than 47.1% from the field.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young leads the Hawks in points and assists per game, scoring 28.2 points and distributing 9.5 assists.
- Clint Capela leads Atlanta in rebounding, pulling down 11.8 boards per game while also scoring 10.7 points a contest.
- The Hawks get the most three-point shooting production out of Young, who makes three threes per game.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic and Capela lead Atlanta on the defensive end, with Bogdanovic leading the team in steals averaging 1.1 per game and Capela in blocks averaging 1.3 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Chris Duarte puts up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the team's leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 5.2 rebounds per game. He also notches 8.5 points and tacks on 0.9 assists per game.
- Duarte makes 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (one per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).
Hawks Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Grizzlies
W 120-105
Home
3/20/2022
Pelicans
L 117-112
Home
3/22/2022
Knicks
W 117-111
Away
3/23/2022
Pistons
L 122-101
Away
3/25/2022
Warriors
W 121-110
Home
3/28/2022
Pacers
-
Away
3/30/2022
Thunder
-
Away
3/31/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
4/2/2022
Nets
-
Home
4/5/2022
Raptors
-
Away
4/6/2022
Wizards
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
3/18/2022
Rockets
W 121-118
Away
3/20/2022
Trail Blazers
W 129-98
Home
3/23/2022
Kings
L 110-109
Home
3/24/2022
Grizzlies
L 133-103
Away
3/26/2022
Raptors
L 131-91
Away
3/28/2022
Hawks
-
Home
3/30/2022
Nuggets
-
Home
4/1/2022
Celtics
-
Away
4/3/2022
Pistons
-
Home
4/5/2022
76ers
-
Home
4/9/2022
76ers
-
Away