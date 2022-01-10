Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will visit the Boston Celtics (19-21) after losing six road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022

Monday, January 10, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -7.5 212.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

The Celtics score just 0.4 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up (108.1).

Boston has an 11-6 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.

Indiana has a 10-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.

The Pacers' 108.1 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 106.1 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Indiana is 12-8 when it scores more than 106.1 points.

Boston is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.

The Celtics average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).

The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at sixth.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.

The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch