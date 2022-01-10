Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 5, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) and Brooklyn Nets guard David Duke Jr. (6) wrestle for the ball in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will visit the Boston Celtics (19-21) after losing six road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Celtics

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Celtics

-7.5

212.5 points

Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers

  • The Celtics score just 0.4 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up (108.1).
  • Boston has an 11-6 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.
  • Indiana has a 10-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
  • The Pacers' 108.1 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 106.1 the Celtics give up to opponents.
  • Indiana is 12-8 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
  • Boston is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
  • The Celtics average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).
  • The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at sixth.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis holds the top spot on the Pacers leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).
  • Justin Holiday is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.9 per game.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

