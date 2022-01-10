How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (15-25) will visit the Boston Celtics (19-21) after losing six road games in a row. The contest tips at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the details you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Monday, January 10, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Arena: TD Garden
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Celtics
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Celtics
-7.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers
- The Celtics score just 0.4 fewer points per game (107.7) than the Pacers give up (108.1).
- Boston has an 11-6 record when scoring more than 108.1 points.
- Indiana has a 10-8 record when giving up fewer than 107.7 points.
- The Pacers' 108.1 points per game are just 2.0 more points than the 106.1 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Indiana is 12-8 when it scores more than 106.1 points.
- Boston is 15-8 when it allows fewer than 108.1 points.
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at ninth.
- The Celtics average 10.9 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.4 more rebounds than the Pacers pull down per game (10.5).
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at sixth.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game.
- Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.4 assists per game.
- The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
- Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 2.0 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis holds the top spot on the Pacers leaderboards for scoring (19.3 per game), rebounds (11.7 per game), and assists (4.5 per game).
- Justin Holiday is the top scorer from deep for the Pacers, hitting 2.4 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.9 per game.
How To Watch
