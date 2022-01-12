Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (20-21) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-26) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Wednesday, January 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

The 107.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Pacers allow.

When Boston puts up more than 107.9 points, it is 12-6.

When Indiana allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-9.

The Pacers average just 2.0 more points per game (107.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.9).

When it scores more than 105.9 points, Indiana is 13-10.

Boston has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.

The Celtics are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.

In games Boston shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.

The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Indiana has put together a 14-11 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.

Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.

Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.

Justin Holiday knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/2/2022 Magic W 116-111 Home 1/5/2022 Spurs L 99-97 Home 1/6/2022 Knicks L 108-105 Away 1/8/2022 Knicks W 99-75 Home 1/10/2022 Pacers W 101-98 Home 1/12/2022 Pacers - Away 1/14/2022 76ers - Away 1/15/2022 Bulls - Home 1/17/2022 Pelicans - Home 1/19/2022 Hornets - Home 1/21/2022 Trail Blazers - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule