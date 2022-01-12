Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/12/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 10, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams (12) fouls Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) in the second quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (20-21) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (15-26) on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

  • The 107.5 points per game the Celtics put up are the same as the Pacers allow.
  • When Boston puts up more than 107.9 points, it is 12-6.
  • When Indiana allows fewer than 107.5 points, it is 10-9.
  • The Pacers average just 2.0 more points per game (107.9) than the Celtics give up to opponents (105.9).
  • When it scores more than 105.9 points, Indiana is 13-10.
  • Boston has a 14-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.9 points.
  • The Celtics are shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 46.3% the Pacers allow to opponents.
  • In games Boston shoots better than 46.3% from the field, it is 10-4 overall.
  • The Pacers' 45.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
  • Indiana has put together a 14-11 straight up record in games it shoots higher than 43.8% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 25.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game.
  • Boston's leading rebounder is Robert Williams III averaging 9.0 boards per game and its best passer is Marcus Smart and his 5.3 assists per game.
  • Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.9 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.2 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis leads the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, knotching 19.1 points, 12.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Magic

W 116-111

Home

1/5/2022

Spurs

L 99-97

Home

1/6/2022

Knicks

L 108-105

Away

1/8/2022

Knicks

W 99-75

Home

1/10/2022

Pacers

W 101-98

Home

1/12/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/14/2022

76ers

-

Away

1/15/2022

Bulls

-

Home

1/17/2022

Pelicans

-

Home

1/19/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/21/2022

Trail Blazers

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/2/2022

Cavaliers

L 108-104

Away

1/4/2022

Knicks

L 104-94

Away

1/5/2022

Nets

L 129-121

Home

1/8/2022

Jazz

W 125-113

Home

1/10/2022

Celtics

L 101-98

Away

1/12/2022

Celtics

-

Home

1/14/2022

Suns

-

Home

1/17/2022

Clippers

-

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

-

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

-

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

-

Away

How To Watch

January
12
2022

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

