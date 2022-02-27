Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/27/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) attempts a basket in front of Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics (36-26) hope to extend a seven-game road winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (20-41) on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics

  • Game Day: Sunday, February 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Celtics

  • The Celtics put up 109.2 points per game, only 3.0 fewer points than the 112.2 the Pacers allow.
  • Boston is 19-4 when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • Indiana has a 12-12 record when giving up fewer than 109.2 points.
  • The Pacers score an average of 109.6 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 103.5 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together an 18-24 record in games it scores more than 103.5 points.
  • Boston's record is 31-10 when it allows fewer than 109.6 points.
  • This season, the Celtics have a 45.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.8% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Pacers' opponents have hit.
  • Boston is 18-6 when it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
  • The Pacers are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.9% higher than the 42.9% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Indiana has a 19-26 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

Celtics Players to Watch

  • Jayson Tatum leads the Celtics in scoring, tallying 25.8 points per game to go with 8.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Robert Williams III is Boston's leading rebounder, grabbing 9.7 per game, while Marcus Smart is its best passer, averaging 5.4 assists in each contest.
  • The Celtics get the most three-point shooting production out of Tatum, who knocks down 2.8 threes per game.
  • Smart and Williams lead Boston on the defensive end, with Smart leading the team in steals averaging 1.8 per game and Williams in blocks averaging 2.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Chris Duarte's points (13.4 per game) and assists (2.2 per game) stat lines give him the top scoring and assists spots on the Pacers' leaderboards.
  • Oshae Brissett's stat line of 4.9 rebounds, 7.3 points and 0.8 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
  • Duarte is reliable from deep and leads the Pacers with 1.7 made threes per game.
  • Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte with 1.0 per game, and its leader in blocks is Brissett with 0.4 per game.

Celtics Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Hawks

W 105-95

Home

2/15/2022

76ers

W 135-87

Away

2/16/2022

Pistons

L 112-111

Home

2/24/2022

Nets

W 129-106

Away

2/26/2022

Pistons

W 113-104

Away

2/27/2022

Pacers

-

Away

3/1/2022

Hawks

-

Home

3/3/2022

Grizzlies

-

Home

3/6/2022

Nets

-

Home

3/9/2022

Hornets

-

Away

3/11/2022

Pistons

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/11/2022

Cavaliers

L 120-113

Home

2/13/2022

Timberwolves

L 129-120

Home

2/15/2022

Bucks

L 128-119

Away

2/16/2022

Wizards

W 113-108

Home

2/25/2022

Thunder

L 129-125

Home

2/27/2022

Celtics

-

Home

2/28/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/2/2022

Magic

-

Away

3/4/2022

Pistons

-

Away

3/6/2022

Wizards

-

Away

3/8/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

How To Watch

February
27
2022

Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
