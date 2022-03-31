Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/1/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (25-51) will look to turn around a five-game losing streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (47-29) on Friday, April 1, 2022 at TD Garden. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET. Below you'll find all the info you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Friday, April 1, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: TD Garden
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Celtics vs. Pacers
- The Celtics put up 110.8 points per game, only 3.1 fewer points than the 113.9 the Pacers allow.
- Boston is 26-3 when scoring more than 113.9 points.
- Indiana has a 17-14 record when giving up fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Pacers' 110.7 points per game are 6.7 more points than the 104.0 the Celtics allow.
- When it scores more than 104.0 points, Indiana is 23-29.
- Boston's record is 39-13 when it allows fewer than 110.7 points.
- The Celtics are the fourth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 16th.
- The Celtics average 10.6 offensive rebounds per game, only 0.6 fewer rebounds than the Pacers grab per game (11.2).
- The Pacers are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 11th.
Celtics Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Celtics this season is Jayson Tatum, who averages 26.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
- Robert Williams III leads Boston in rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game, while Marcus Smart leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 5.7 in each contest.
- Tatum leads the Celtics in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.0 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Smart is Boston's leader in steals, averaging 1.7 steals per game, while Williams leads them in blocks with 2.2 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Chris Duarte racks up enough points (13.1 per game) and assists (2.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Oshae Brissett grabs 5.2 rebounds per game (he also scores 8.5 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Duarte hits 1.7 three-pointers per game, the most on the Pacers.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Duarte (1.0 per game), and its leader in blocks is Brissett (0.5 per game).
How To Watch
