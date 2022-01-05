Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-23), who have lost five straight. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nets
- The Nets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.5 the Pacers allow.
- When Brooklyn scores more than 107.5 points, it is 19-1.
- Indiana has an 11-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 107.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
- Brooklyn has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
- This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- Brooklyn has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
- The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
- Indiana is 13-13 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.7 points per contest.
- Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.7 per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
- The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
- Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by putting up 17.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.
Nets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/25/2021
Lakers
W 122-115
Away
12/27/2021
Clippers
W 124-108
Away
12/30/2021
76ers
L 110-102
Home
1/1/2022
Clippers
L 120-116
Home
1/3/2022
Grizzlies
L 118-104
Home
1/5/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/7/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/9/2022
Spurs
-
Home
1/10/2022
Trail Blazers
-
Away
1/12/2022
Bulls
-
Away
1/13/2022
Thunder
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/26/2021
Bulls
L 113-105
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
L 116-108
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
L 108-106
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
L 108-104
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
L 104-94
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away
1/12/2022
Celtics
-
Home
1/14/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/17/2022
Clippers
-
Away