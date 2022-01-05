Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-23), who have lost five straight. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nets

The Nets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.5 the Pacers allow.

When Brooklyn scores more than 107.5 points, it is 19-1.

Indiana has an 11-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.

The Pacers score an average of 107.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.

Indiana has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.

Brooklyn has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.

This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.

Brooklyn has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.

The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.

Indiana is 13-13 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

Nets Players to Watch

The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.7 points per contest.

Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.7 per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.

The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.

Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis is at the top of nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by putting up 17.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.

Nets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/25/2021 Lakers W 122-115 Away 12/27/2021 Clippers W 124-108 Away 12/30/2021 76ers L 110-102 Home 1/1/2022 Clippers L 120-116 Home 1/3/2022 Grizzlies L 118-104 Home 1/5/2022 Pacers - Away 1/7/2022 Bucks - Home 1/9/2022 Spurs - Home 1/10/2022 Trail Blazers - Away 1/12/2022 Bulls - Away 1/13/2022 Thunder - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule