Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/5/2022

    January 5, 2022

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Jan 2, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (8) drives to the basket between Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) and forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

    The Brooklyn Nets (23-12) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Indiana Pacers (14-23), who have lost five straight. The contest starts at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Below you'll find all the details you need to watch this contest, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Nets

    • The Nets record 110.3 points per game, just 2.8 more points than the 107.5 the Pacers allow.
    • When Brooklyn scores more than 107.5 points, it is 19-1.
    • Indiana has an 11-11 record when allowing fewer than 110.3 points.
    • The Pacers score an average of 107.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 107.4 the Nets allow to opponents.
    • Indiana has put together an 11-7 record in games it scores more than 107.4 points.
    • Brooklyn has a 14-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.7 points.
    • This season, the Nets have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.5% higher than the 46.1% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
    • Brooklyn has an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.1% from the field.
    • The Pacers have shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Nets have averaged.
    • Indiana is 13-13 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

    Nets Players to Watch

    • The Nets leader in rebounds and assist is James Harden, who pulls down 8.2 rebounds and gives out 9.9 assists per game along with scoring 22.7 points per contest.
    • Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn in scoring, averaging 29.7 per game to go with 7.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists.
    • The Nets get the most three-point shooting production out of Patty Mills, who knocks down 3.3 threes per game.
    • Harden is Brooklyn's leader in steals, averaging 1.4 steals per game, while LaMarcus Aldridge leads them in blocks with 1.1 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis is at the top of nearly all of the Pacers' leaderboards by putting up 17.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday is consistent from three-point range and leads the Pacers with 2.4 made threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis with 1.1 per game, and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner with 2.7 per game.

    Nets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/25/2021

    Lakers

    W 122-115

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Clippers

    W 124-108

    Away

    12/30/2021

    76ers

    L 110-102

    Home

    1/1/2022

    Clippers

    L 120-116

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Grizzlies

    L 118-104

    Home

    1/5/2022

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/7/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Spurs

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Trail Blazers

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Bulls

    -

    Away

    1/13/2022

    Thunder

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 113-105

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    L 116-108

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    L 108-106

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    L 108-104

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    L 104-94

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Home

    1/14/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Clippers

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    January
    5
    2022

    Brooklyn Nets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

