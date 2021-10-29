Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/29/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Brooklyn Nets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (1-4) will try to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the Brooklyn Nets (2-3) on Friday, October 29, 2021 at Barclays Center. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Nets
- Game Day: Friday, October 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Barclays Center
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Nets
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nets
-8.5
223 points
Key Stats for Nets vs. Pacers
- The Nets put up 102.0 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 117.2 the Pacers give up.
- The Pacers score just 4.8 more points per game (113.4) than the Nets give up to opponents (108.6).
- When it scores more than 108.6 points, Indiana is 0-3.
- Brooklyn's record is 2-2 when it gives up fewer than 113.4 points.
- The Nets are the 16th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 12th.
- The Nets average 7.2 offensive boards per game, 2.8 rebounds fewer than the Pacers.
- The Pacers are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at 29th.
Nets Players to Watch
- The Nets leader in points and rebounds is Kevin Durant, who scores 29.8 points and pulls down 10.0 boards per game.
- James Harden is Brooklyn's best passer, distributing 8.0 assists per game while scoring 16.6 PPG.
- Patty Mills leads the Nets in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bruce Brown and LaMarcus Aldridge lead Brooklyn on the defensive end, with Brown leading the team in steals averaging 1.3 per game and Aldridge in blocks averaging 1.5 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon averages 23.4 points and tacks on 7.0 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.4 rebounds per game. He also scores 21.6 points and tacks on 4.2 assists per game.
- Chris Duarte is reliable from distance and leads the Pacers with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Sabonis (1.4 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
How To Watch
October
29
2021
Indiana Pacers at Brooklyn Nets
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:30
PM/EST
