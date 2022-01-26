Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (17-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

The 114.0 points per game the Hornets record are just 4.7 more points than the Pacers give up (109.3).

Charlotte is 18-11 when scoring more than 109.3 points.

Indiana is 15-16 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.

The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.

Indiana has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.

Charlotte's record is 16-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.

This season, the Hornets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.

Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.

Indiana has put together a 10-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and grabs 7.3 boards per game.

LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, distributing 7.6 assists per game while scoring 19.1 PPG.

Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

Justin Holiday is dependable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.

Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 1/17/2022 Knicks W 97-87 Away 1/19/2022 Celtics W 111-102 Away 1/21/2022 Thunder W 121-98 Home 1/23/2022 Hawks L 113-91 Home 1/25/2022 Raptors L 125-113 Away 1/26/2022 Pacers - Away 1/28/2022 Lakers - Home 1/30/2022 Clippers - Home 2/2/2022 Celtics - Away 2/4/2022 Cavaliers - Home 2/5/2022 Heat - Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule