Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (17-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets
- The 114.0 points per game the Hornets record are just 4.7 more points than the Pacers give up (109.3).
- Charlotte is 18-11 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
- Indiana is 15-16 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
- The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
- Charlotte's record is 16-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
- This season, the Hornets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
- The Pacers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 10-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.
Hornets Players to Watch
- The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and grabs 7.3 boards per game.
- LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, distributing 7.6 assists per game while scoring 19.1 PPG.
- Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is dependable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
- Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Knicks
W 97-87
Away
1/19/2022
Celtics
W 111-102
Away
1/21/2022
Thunder
W 121-98
Home
1/23/2022
Hawks
L 113-91
Home
1/25/2022
Raptors
L 125-113
Away
1/26/2022
Pacers
-
Away
1/28/2022
Lakers
-
Home
1/30/2022
Clippers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Celtics
-
Away
2/4/2022
Cavaliers
-
Home
2/5/2022
Heat
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
1/17/2022
Clippers
L 139-133
Away
1/19/2022
Lakers
W 111-104
Away
1/20/2022
Warriors
W 121-117
Away
1/22/2022
Suns
L 113-103
Away
1/24/2022
Pelicans
L 117-113
Away
1/26/2022
Hornets
-
Home
1/28/2022
Thunder
-
Away
1/29/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/31/2022
Clippers
-
Home
2/2/2022
Magic
-
Home
2/4/2022
Bulls
-
Home