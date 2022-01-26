Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 19, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Dennis Schroder (71) fouls Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) during the second half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (17-31) play the Charlotte Hornets (26-22) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the details you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

  • Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: NBA League Pass
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

  • The 114.0 points per game the Hornets record are just 4.7 more points than the Pacers give up (109.3).
  • Charlotte is 18-11 when scoring more than 109.3 points.
  • Indiana is 15-16 when giving up fewer than 114.0 points.
  • The Pacers put up an average of 108.3 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 114.4 the Hornets give up to opponents.
  • Indiana has put together an 8-6 record in games it scores more than 114.4 points.
  • Charlotte's record is 16-0 when it gives up fewer than 108.3 points.
  • This season, the Hornets have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.4% lower than the 46.5% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Charlotte is 14-8 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.
  • The Pacers' 45.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Hornets have given up to their opponents.
  • Indiana has put together a 10-11 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.3% from the field.

Hornets Players to Watch

  • The Hornets leader in points and rebounds is Miles Bridges, who scores 20.1 points and grabs 7.3 boards per game.
  • LaMelo Ball is Charlotte's best passer, distributing 7.6 assists per game while scoring 19.1 PPG.
  • Terry Rozier leads the Hornets in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 1.5 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Bridges, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

  • Domantas Sabonis paces the Pacers scoring, rebounding and assists leaderboards, averaging 19.0 points, 11.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.
  • Justin Holiday is dependable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.6 made threes per game.
  • Chris Duarte (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Hornets Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Knicks

W 97-87

Away

1/19/2022

Celtics

W 111-102

Away

1/21/2022

Thunder

W 121-98

Home

1/23/2022

Hawks

L 113-91

Home

1/25/2022

Raptors

L 125-113

Away

1/26/2022

Pacers

-

Away

1/28/2022

Lakers

-

Home

1/30/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Celtics

-

Away

2/4/2022

Cavaliers

-

Home

2/5/2022

Heat

-

Home

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

1/17/2022

Clippers

L 139-133

Away

1/19/2022

Lakers

W 111-104

Away

1/20/2022

Warriors

W 121-117

Away

1/22/2022

Suns

L 113-103

Away

1/24/2022

Pelicans

L 117-113

Away

1/26/2022

Hornets

-

Home

1/28/2022

Thunder

-

Away

1/29/2022

Mavericks

-

Away

1/31/2022

Clippers

-

Home

2/2/2022

Magic

-

Home

2/4/2022

Bulls

-

Home

How To Watch

January
26
2022

Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

