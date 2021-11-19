Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 17, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Trey Lyles (8) comes up with a steal as guard Cory Joseph (18) defends Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

    The Charlotte Hornets (9-7) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Hornets

    Hornets vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Hornets

    -1

    216 points

    Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pacers

    • The 112.3 points per game the Hornets record are 5.5 more points than the Pacers give up (106.8).
    • Charlotte has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 4-6.
    • The Pacers put up 7.0 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hornets allow (113.3).
    • Indiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.
    • Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.
    • The Hornets are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.
    • The Hornets grab an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pacers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.
    • The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 21.3 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
    • Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.
    • Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Domantas Sabonis sits atop the Pacers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 18.3 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.
    • T.J. McConnell's assist statline leads Indiana; he racks up 5.3 assists per game.
    • Justin Holiday is dependable from deep and leads the Pacers with 2.3 made threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (3.1 per game).

    How To Watch

    November
    19
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

