The Charlotte Hornets (9-7) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (6-10) on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET. Want to stream this game live? We've got all the info you need to watch this game, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Friday, November 19, 2021

Friday, November 19, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Hornets

Favorite Spread Total Hornets -1 216 points

Key Stats for Hornets vs. Pacers

The 112.3 points per game the Hornets record are 5.5 more points than the Pacers give up (106.8).

Charlotte has a 6-4 record when putting up more than 106.8 points.

When Indiana allows fewer than 112.3 points, it is 4-6.

The Pacers put up 7.0 fewer points per game (106.3) than the Hornets allow (113.3).

Indiana has put together a 2-2 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Charlotte has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 106.3 points.

The Hornets are the 14th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 15th.

The Hornets grab an average of 11.3 offensive rebounds per game, more than the Pacers by 1.5 rebounds per contest.

The Pacers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hornets sit at sixth.

Hornets Players to Watch

The Hornets scoring leader is Miles Bridges, who averages 21.3 per contest to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Mason Plumlee leads Charlotte in rebounding, averaging 7.8 per game, while LaMelo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 7.5 in each contest.

Ball makes more threes per game than any other member of the Hornets, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

The Charlotte steals leader is Ball, who averages 2.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Plumlee, who compiles 1.0 block per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch