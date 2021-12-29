Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Pacers (14-20) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: NBA League Pass

Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

The Pacers score 8.5 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Hornets allow (116.3).

Indiana is 5-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.

Charlotte is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.

The Hornets' 115.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 107.2 the Pacers give up.

Charlotte is 14-9 when it scores more than 107.2 points.

Indiana has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.

The Pacers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Indiana has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, which equals what the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 6.1 assists.

Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.7 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.

Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

Hornets Players to Watch

LaMelo Ball racks up 7.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.

Charlotte's Miles Bridges scores 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.

Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.8 made threes per game.

Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

Pacers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/15/2021 Bucks L 114-99 Away 12/16/2021 Pistons W 122-113 Home 12/21/2021 Heat L 125-96 Away 12/23/2021 Rockets W 118-106 Home 12/26/2021 Bulls L 113-105 Away 12/29/2021 Hornets - Home 12/31/2021 Bulls - Home 1/2/2022 Cavaliers - Away 1/4/2022 Knicks - Away 1/5/2022 Nets - Home 1/8/2022 Jazz - Home

Hornets Upcoming Schedule