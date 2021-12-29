How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (14-20) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets
- The Pacers score 8.5 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Hornets allow (116.3).
- Indiana is 5-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
- Charlotte is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Hornets' 115.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 107.2 the Pacers give up.
- Charlotte is 14-9 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
- Indiana has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.
- The Pacers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
- Indiana has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
- The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, which equals what the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Charlotte has a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
- Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.7 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
- Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.
Hornets Players to Watch
- LaMelo Ball racks up 7.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
- Charlotte's Miles Bridges scores 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
- Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.8 made threes per game.
- Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Bucks
L 114-99
Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
W 122-113
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
L 125-96
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
W 118-106
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
L 113-105
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
-
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
Hornets Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/17/2021
Trail Blazers
L 125-116
Away
12/19/2021
Suns
L 137-106
Away
12/20/2021
Jazz
L 112-102
Away
12/23/2021
Nuggets
W 115-107
Away
12/27/2021
Rockets
W 123-99
Home
12/29/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/2/2022
Suns
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/5/2022
Pistons
-
Home
1/8/2022
Bucks
-
Home
1/10/2022
Bucks
-
Home