    December 30, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Charlotte Hornets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 26, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) defends Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

    The Indiana Pacers (14-20) hit the court against the Charlotte Hornets (18-17) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 7:00 PM ET. Want to know how to watch this matchup? Check out all of the info below, including how to stream it on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Hornets

    • The Pacers score 8.5 fewer points per game (107.8) than the Hornets allow (116.3).
    • Indiana is 5-3 when scoring more than 116.3 points.
    • Charlotte is 8-0 when giving up fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Hornets' 115.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 107.2 the Pacers give up.
    • Charlotte is 14-9 when it scores more than 107.2 points.
    • Indiana has a 13-12 record when its opponents score fewer than 115.1 points.
    • The Pacers make 45.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.9 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (46.8%).
    • Indiana has an 8-6 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.
    • The Hornets are shooting 46.0% from the field, which equals what the Pacers' opponents have shot this season.
    • This season, Charlotte has a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 46.0% from the field.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon leads the Pacers in points and assists per game, scoring 19.0 points and distributing 6.1 assists.
    • Domantas Sabonis leads Indiana in rebounding, grabbing 11.7 boards per game while also scoring 18.0 points a contest.
    • Justin Holiday makes more threes per game than any other member of the Pacers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • The Indiana steals leader is Sabonis, who averages 1.1 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Myles Turner, who compiles 2.8 rejections per contest.

    Hornets Players to Watch

    • LaMelo Ball racks up 7.4 rebounds and 8.0 assists per game, placing him at the top of the Hornets' rebound and assists leaderboards.
    • Charlotte's Miles Bridges scores 19.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making him the top scorer on the squad.
    • Ball is reliable from deep and leads the Hornets with 2.8 made threes per game.
    • Charlotte's leader in steals is Ball (1.9 per game), and its leader in blocks is Mason Plumlee (1.0 per game).

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/15/2021

    Bucks

    L 114-99

    Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-113

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    L 125-96

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    W 118-106

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 113-105

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    -

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    Hornets Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/17/2021

    Trail Blazers

    L 125-116

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Suns

    L 137-106

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Jazz

    L 112-102

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Nuggets

    W 115-107

    Away

    12/27/2021

    Rockets

    W 123-99

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/2/2022

    Suns

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Pistons

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Bucks

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Charlotte Hornets at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

