How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana Pacers (7-11) will visit the Chicago Bulls (12-5) after losing three straight road games. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 22, 2021. Keep reading for more info on how to watch this match streaming live on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Monday, November 22, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: United Center
Betting Information for Pacers vs. Bulls
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Bulls
-1.5
212.5 points
Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers
- The Bulls average 108.8 points per game, just 2.0 more points than the 106.8 the Pacers allow.
- When Chicago totals more than 106.8 points, it is 9-1.
- Indiana has a 5-5 record when allowing fewer than 108.8 points.
- The Pacers score an average of 107.2 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 103.6 the Bulls give up to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 5-5 record in games it scores more than 103.6 points.
- Chicago's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 107.2 points.
- The Bulls are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 18th.
- The Bulls' 9.3 offensive rebounds per game are just 0.3 fewer rebounds than the Pacers average per game (9.6).
- The Pacers are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bulls sit at 24th.
Bulls Players to Watch
- DeMar DeRozan leads the Bulls in scoring, tallying 26.8 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
- Zach LaVine leads Chicago in rebounding, averaging 5.6 per game, while Lonzo Ball leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.6 in each contest.
- The Bulls get the most three-point shooting production out of Ball, who knocks down 3.0 threes per game.
- Alex Caruso and Derrick Jones Jr. lead Chicago on the defensive end, with Caruso leading the team in steals averaging 2.2 per game and Jones in blocks averaging 0.9 per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon averages enough points (21.2 per game) and assists (6.0 per game) to top the squad's leaderboards.
- Domantas Sabonis is at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard with 11.1 rebounds per game. He also racks up 17.8 points and adds 3.7 assists per game.
- Justin Holiday is the top shooter from distance for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (3.0 per game).
How To Watch
November
22
2021
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls
TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
Time
8:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
