Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (19-10) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (14-19) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Sunday, December 26, 2021

Sunday, December 26, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pacers vs. Bulls

Favorite Spread Total Bulls -6 219 points

Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

The Bulls average 109.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 107.0 the Pacers allow.

When Chicago scores more than 107.0 points, it is 15-1.

When Indiana allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 10-7.

The Pacers' 107.9 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls allow.

Indiana is 11-6 when it scores more than 106.3 points.

Chicago's record is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.

The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.

The Bulls average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Pacers.

The Bulls are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 11th.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.

Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.

Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch