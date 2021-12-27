Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/26/2021

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 21, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (21) guard Indiana Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis (11) during the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (19-10) will attempt to extend a four-game home win streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (14-19) on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at United Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET. Want to stream this matchup? Read on for all the info you need, including how to watch on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

    Betting Information for Pacers vs. Bulls

    Bulls vs Pacers Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Bulls

    -6

    219 points

    Key Stats for Bulls vs. Pacers

    • The Bulls average 109.3 points per game, only 2.3 more points than the 107.0 the Pacers allow.
    • When Chicago scores more than 107.0 points, it is 15-1.
    • When Indiana allows fewer than 109.3 points, it is 10-7.
    • The Pacers' 107.9 points per game are just 1.6 more points than the 106.3 the Bulls allow.
    • Indiana is 11-6 when it scores more than 106.3 points.
    • Chicago's record is 11-3 when it allows fewer than 107.9 points.
    • The Bulls are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 14th.
    • The Bulls average 9.2 offensive rebounds per game, 1.3 rebounds less than the Pacers.
    • The Bulls are the 25th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 11th.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game.
    • Nikola Vucevic is Chicago's leading rebounder, pulling down 10.4 per game, while Lonzo Ball is its best passer, averaging 5.0 assists in each contest.
    • Ball leads the Bulls in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Alex Caruso is Chicago's leader in steals, averaging 2.0 steals per game, while Ball leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • The Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon racks up enough points (19.0 per game) and assists (6.1 per game) to top the team's leaderboards.
    • Domantas Sabonis grabs 11.6 rebounds per game (he also scores 18.1 points per game and adds 4.2 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Sabonis (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Myles Turner (2.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    How To Watch

    December
    26
    2021

    Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
