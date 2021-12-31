Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (14) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (14) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

    • Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBA League Pass
    • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bulls

    • The Bulls average just 3.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (107.4).
    • When Chicago scores more than 107.4 points, it is 18-1.
    • Indiana is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.
    • The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.
    • Indiana is 11-7 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
    • Chicago has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
    • The Bulls make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
    • Chicago has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
    • The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
    • This season, Indiana has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

    Bulls Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
    • Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.
    • Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
    • The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

    Pacers Players to Watch

    • Malcolm Brogdon scores 19.0 points and adds 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
    • Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
    • Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
    • Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

    Bulls Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/19/2021

    Lakers

    W 115-110

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Rockets

    W 133-118

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Pacers

    W 113-105

    Home

    12/27/2021

    Hawks

    W 130-118

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hawks

    W 131-117

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Pacers

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Away

    1/3/2022

    Magic

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Wizards

    -

    Home

    1/9/2022

    Mavericks

    -

    Away

    1/12/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    Pacers Upcoming Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/16/2021

    Pistons

    W 122-113

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Heat

    L 125-96

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Rockets

    W 118-106

    Home

    12/26/2021

    Bulls

    L 113-105

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Hornets

    L 116-108

    Home

    12/31/2021

    Bulls

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Cavaliers

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Knicks

    -

    Away

    1/5/2022

    Nets

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Jazz

    -

    Home

    1/10/2022

    Celtics

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    31
    2021

    Chicago Bulls at Indiana Pacers

    TV CHANNEL: NBA League Pass
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    boise state women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch New Mexico at Boise State in Women's College Basketball

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Sharks right wing Timo Meier (28) celebrates with center Logan Couture (39) after strong a goal against the Arizona Coyotes during the second period at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Pittsburgh Penguins vs. San Jose Sharks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/2/2022

    18 minutes ago
    USATSI_17293368
    College Football

    How to Watch The Cotton Bowl Classic Cincinnati vs. Alabama College Football Playoff Semifinal

    33 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell, left, and Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) celebrate the victory in the American Athletic Conference championship football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats defeated the Houston Cougars, 35-20. Houston Cougars At Cincinnati Bearcats Aac Championship Dec 4
    College Football

    Alabama vs. Cincinnati: CFP Semifinal Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Alabama Crimson Tide: Cotton Bowl Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 12/31/2021

    33 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    How to Watch Ducks at Golden Knights

    1 hour ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Jonathan Marchessault (81) celebrates with right wing Reilly Smith (19) his goal scored against the Los Angeles Kings during the third period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Anaheim, California, USA; Anaheim Ducks center Trevor Zegras (46) celebrates the victory against the Seattle Kraken at Honda Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Anaheim Ducks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17426030
    NBA

    How to Watch Bulls at Pacers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy