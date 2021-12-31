How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Chicago Bulls: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls
- Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: NBA League Pass
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bulls
- The Bulls average just 3.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (107.4).
- When Chicago scores more than 107.4 points, it is 18-1.
- Indiana is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.
- The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.
- Indiana is 11-7 when it scores more than 106.9 points.
- Chicago has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.
- The Bulls make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Chicago has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.
- The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
- This season, Indiana has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
- Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.
- Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.
- The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Malcolm Brogdon scores 19.0 points and adds 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.
- Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.
- Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.
- Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).
Bulls Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/19/2021
Lakers
W 115-110
Home
12/20/2021
Rockets
W 133-118
Home
12/26/2021
Pacers
W 113-105
Home
12/27/2021
Hawks
W 130-118
Away
12/29/2021
Hawks
W 131-117
Home
12/31/2021
Pacers
-
Away
1/1/2022
Wizards
-
Away
1/3/2022
Magic
-
Home
1/7/2022
Wizards
-
Home
1/9/2022
Mavericks
-
Away
1/12/2022
Nets
-
Home
Pacers Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/16/2021
Pistons
W 122-113
Home
12/21/2021
Heat
L 125-96
Away
12/23/2021
Rockets
W 118-106
Home
12/26/2021
Bulls
L 113-105
Away
12/29/2021
Hornets
L 116-108
Home
12/31/2021
Bulls
-
Home
1/2/2022
Cavaliers
-
Away
1/4/2022
Knicks
-
Away
1/5/2022
Nets
-
Home
1/8/2022
Jazz
-
Home
1/10/2022
Celtics
-
Away