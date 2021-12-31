Dec 29, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) blocks the shot of Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards (14) in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls (22-10) will try to continue a five-game win streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (14-21) on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs at 3:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.

How to Watch Pacers vs. Bulls

Game Day: Friday, December 31, 2021

Friday, December 31, 2021 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Key Stats for Pacers vs. Bulls

The Bulls average just 3.4 more points per game (110.8) than the Pacers allow (107.4).

When Chicago scores more than 107.4 points, it is 18-1.

Indiana is 11-8 when allowing fewer than 110.8 points.

The Pacers' 107.8 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 106.9 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Indiana is 11-7 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

Chicago has a 12-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 107.8 points.

The Bulls make 47.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points higher than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Chicago has a 14-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Pacers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.4 percentage points higher than the Bulls have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

This season, Indiana has a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.4% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Bulls this season is DeMar DeRozan, who averages 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

Chicago's leading rebounder is Nikola Vucevic averaging 11.2 boards per game and its best passer is Lonzo Ball and his 5.0 assists per game.

Zach LaVine makes more threes per game than any other member of the Bulls, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 3.1 per contest.

The Chicago steals leader is Alex Caruso, who averages 2.0 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Vucevic, who compiles 1.2 rejections per contest.

Pacers Players to Watch

Malcolm Brogdon scores 19.0 points and adds 6.1 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Pacers' leaderboards in those statistics.

Domantas Sabonis' stat line of 11.9 rebounds, 17.9 points and 4.3 assists per game helps him grab the top spot on the Indiana rebounding leaderboard.

Justin Holiday is the most prolific from the three-point line for the Pacers, hitting 2.3 threes per game.

Indiana's leader in steals is Sabonis (1.1 per game), and its leader in blocks is Myles Turner (2.9 per game).

